Morning Briefing

Catch up on the latest news and insights from the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Policemen keep watch from a rooftop ahead of inauguration of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland hosts just over 3,000 delegates representing 114 countries from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25. But with delegates from four countries comprising 50 percent of the total, a handful of nations will wield outsize influence at the elite gathering of world leaders and chief executives. An array of crises will keep several world leaders away from the forum, which takes place against a backdrop of deepening gloom over the global economic and political outlook. Follow the latest updates this years’ forum.

A major survey that suggests a mood of uncertainty and pessimism on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The annual Edelman Trust Barometer shows only one in five people believe the economic, political and social system is working for them, while nearly 60 percent think trade conflicts are hurting their companies and putting their jobs at risk.

“Poor people suffer twice from being deprived of basic services and also paying a higher burden of taxation,” Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Oxfam International said in an interview. The Nairobi-headquarted charity said in a report that a new billionaire was created every two days last year, just as the poorest half of the world’s population saw their wealth decline by 11 percent. Follow Reuters coverage from the World Economic Forum.

What do Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Narendra Modi and Theresa May have in common? All of them are skipping the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. Each of the leaders came to the Swiss Alps last year to deliver their takes on globalisation - or at least flog their nations as the world’s optimal destinations for capital. Breakingviews’ Rob Cox writes, ‘while there’s always a chance one or more of the leaders will make a surprise visit, the absence of many big kahunas does not necessarily make the annual shindig any less valuable.’

President Donald Trump pursued a business deal to erect a tower bearing his name in Moscow throughout 2016, his attorney lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday, raising new questions for congressional investigators looking into possible ties between the president and Russia.

“No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else,” the U.S. president said on Twitter. Trump also said he would not seek the removal of millions of illegal immigrants living in the United States, while bashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats for turning down an offer he made, including for Dreamers, the immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Nick Sandmann, a student from the private, all-male Covington Catholic High School in northern Kentucky, is seen in a video with classmates appearing to confront a Native American Vietnam veteran near the Lincoln Memorial has issued a statement on Sunday that video of the incident that went viral gives the false impression that the teens were instigators.

China’s economy cooled in the fourth quarter under pressure from faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs, dragging 2018 growth to the lowest in nearly three decades and pressuring Beijing to roll out more stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown.

Crude prices rose to their highest so far in 2019 after data showed refinery processing in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, climbedr, to a record last year despite a slowing economy.

The European Central Bank holds its first meeting of the year on Thursday as concern grows about weak economic growth at home and risks abroad from global trade tensions. Having ended its stimulus scheme in December, ECB chief Mario Draghi is likely to be pressed on how the central bank will address further economic weakness. Here are some of the key questions on the radar for markets.