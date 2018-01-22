Morning Briefing: Davos Special Edition

As the world’s top thinkers, policy makers and executives descend on Davos for the World Economic Forum, Reuters NewsNow will be giving you a special window into the news coming out of this tiny village in the Alps. Each day this week, you’ll get the stories, pictures and social media buzz that make this get-together one of the most watched events every year. Enjoy.

Speculation is rife over whether U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the forum, where he’s due to speak Friday. The problem: coming to an exclusive gathering of the global elite may not be the ideal optics while Washington is in the midst of federal government shutdown. However, the forum’s chairman Klaus Schwab said he still expects Trump to attend. If he does he will be entering something of a lion’s den, rubbing shoulders with the same “globalists” he campaigned against in winning the 2016 election.

Last year at Davos, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a speech that positioned him as an undisputed champion of globalism, a stark contrast to the America First rhetoric coming from the then-new Trump Administration in Washington. A year later, our Breakingviews columnists say, China remains an inward-looking power still more committed to keeping a tight grip on its domestic giants and leveraging “sharp power” around the world.

European leaders will be out in force in Davos this week to defend multilateralism before Trump arrives to deliver what many expect will be another “America First” message.

Davos is the conference everyone loves to hate. Not Rob Cox, Global Editor of Breakingviews. He details how the annual summit is the most efficient few days of his year in the latest edition of our Backstory series.

