Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. All 12 boys and soccer coach have been rescued from flooded Thai cave, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could test Senate Democrats from conservative states and Reuters investigates the effects of the new Trump-era Medicaid rules on Arkansas.

Classmates pray after their teacher announced some of the 12 schoolboys trapped inside a flooded cave have been rescued, at Mae Sai Prasitsart school, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Highlights

All 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for more than two weeks deep inside a flooded Thai cave have been rescued, a Thai navy SEAL unit said, a successful end to a perilous mission that has gripped the world.

Trump named Brett Kavanaugh to the highest court, setting the stage for a political fight that could consume the weeks before the congressional elections in November. It may soon become difficult to determine who sits in the hotter seat: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh or Senate Democrats from conservative states who must decide whether they are jeopardizing their political careers by opposing him.

A U.S. federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s request to allow long-term detention of illegal immigrant children, a legal setback for Trump’s push to detain immigrant families taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Special Report

New Medicaid rules in Arkansas have triggered fears that thousands could lose their benefits, putting already vulnerable workers deeper into the hole.

World

French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle to address both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at a special session in Versailles near Paris, France, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

British Prime Minister Theresa May holds a meeting of her cabinet, seeking to unify her government a day after it was thrown into turmoil when two senior ministers quit over her plans for trade ties with the European Union after Brexit.

A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing at least 10 people, government officials said, but no militant group has yet claimed reponsibility for the attack.

Commentary

NATO's survival depends on more than finding extra cash or placating President Donald Trump, writes Peter Apps. With NATO leaders fearing diplomatic disaster as they prepare for this week's Brussels summit -- and Trump's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin a few days later -- the organization "must do significantly more to build its resilience, flexibility and ability to deal with national security challenges more complex than anything it was originally designed for."

Tech

U.S. carmaker Tesla has hiked prices on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent in China, the first automaker to do so in the world’s top automotive market in response to mounting trade tensions between the countries.

Litigation funder IMF Bentham is preparing to potentially sue social media giant Facebook in Australia over its sharing of users’ data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

SoftBank Group is increasing its stake in Yahoo Japan through a $2 billion, three-way deal with U.S. firm Altaba to deepen ties with the internet heavyweight ahead of an IPO of its telecoms unit.

Reuters TV

Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning political dissident Liu Xiaobo, left China for Germany on Tuesday, in news welcomed by rights groups who had pressed for her release from house arrest.