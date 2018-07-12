Thursday Morning Briefing

Trump claims victory after forcing NATO crisis talks, U.S. government must convince judge it has reunited migrant children younger than five and Japan faces more severe weather as flood death toll reaches 200.

NATO leaders pose for a group photo in the park of the Cinquantenaire, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Highlights

Trump hailed a personal victory at the NATO summit, saying allies had sharply increased defense spending commitments after he provoked a crisis session with a tirade at European leaders.

Trump flies into Britain for talks with the leader of the United States’ closest ally in Europe and tea with Queen Elizabeth, against a backdrop of protests and what he described as the country’s turmoil over Brexit.

The U.S. government must convince a judge that it has complied with a court order for reuniting the youngest migrant children who were separated from their parents by U.S. officials after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

World

Rescue workers and Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for missing people at a landslide site caused by a heavy rain in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan risks more severe weather and must find ways to alleviate disasters, a government spokesman said, as intense heat and water shortages raised fear of disease among survivors of last week’s floods and landslides.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates have broken up a network funneling illicit funds to Iran as Washington steps up a drive to restrict Iranian trade and access to hard currency in the region, a senior U.S. official said.

The head of a Thai navy SEAL diving team that helped lead 12 boys and their soccer coach through a flooded cave complex to safety urged the boys to “make the most” of their lives and be a force for good.

Commentary

European leaders at this week’s NATO summit are bracing themselves for a Trump-Putin “lovefest” when the Russian and U.S. presidents meet in Helsinki next week, writes Gregory Feifer. “Whatever happens, the summit will almost certainly deepen the rift between the United States and its European allies.”

Business

Sky shares leapt to an 18-year high on Thursday as investors bet a transatlantic battle for the European pay-TV group had further to run, after Comcast’s $34 billion bid trumped an offer from Rupert Murdoch made just hours earlier.

Long accused of protectionist tactics that make it a difficult place for foreign firms to operate, China is trying to reverse that narrative amid an escalating trade war with the United States, green-lighting huge investments and portraying itself as a champion of openness.

Broadcom announced a $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA, venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors and testing investors’ confidence in its Chief Executive Hock Tan’s dealmaking credentials.

Breakingviews: Tiger Global is helping SoftBank narrow its conglomerate discount. Chase Coleman’s hedge fund has built a more than $1 billion stake in the Japanese group, Reuters reported. That should help shrink the gap between what Masayoshi Son thinks his company is worth and its current market value. But valuing SoftBank’s Vision Fund, with stakes in a hodgepodge of startups, is still too complicated.

Reuters TV

Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been able to review evidence, according to prosecutors, and said in taped phone calls he is being treated like a ‘VIP’ in jail.