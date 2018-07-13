Friday Morning Briefing

Trump attacks UK Prime Minister May’s Brexit plan, Mexico opposes U.S. plan to make it take asylum seekers and Jeff Bezos’ plan to charge at least $200,000 for space ride.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s UK visit

“Where are your manners, Mr President?” asked Sam Gyimah, a junior minister in the British prime minister’s government after Trump directly criticized Theresa May’s Brexit strategy. The U.S. president said it had probably killed off hope of a U.S.-British trade deal and that May had failed to take his advice on how to negotiate with the European Union.

Opponents of Trump flew a six-meter blimp depicting the U.S. president as an orange, snarling diaper-wearing baby just outside the British parliament.

Immigration

Exclusive: Mexico is opposed to a U.S. request to make people seeking asylum in the United States to apply in Mexico instead, according to a source and a briefing note, in a setback to U.S. efforts to deepen cooperation on immigration before a leftist president takes office.

A civil rights group asked a federal judge to order the U.S. government to provide mental health counseling for the around 2,000 immigrant children separated from their parents by officials at the U.S.-Mexican border.

World

FILE PHOTO: A screen grab shows boys rescued from the Thai cave wearing mask and resting in a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand from a July 11, 2018 handout video. Government Public Relations Department (PRD) and Government Spokesman Bureau/Handout via REUTERS TV

After their traumatic ordeal deep inside a dark and flooded mountain cave, Thailand’s 12 rescued boys and their young soccer coach will now have to navigate a fresh challenge: fame.

A scientific mega-project to unlock cosmic conundrums from dark energy to detecting extraterrestrial life was given a boost, when the 64-dish MeerKAT radio telescope was inaugurated in the remote South African town of Carnarvon.

The rebranding of Abu Sahiy as Tashkent Silk Road was part of a shake-up at the market that marked a milestone in President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s drive to reform Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous nation.

Commentary:

When Trump and Putin meet in Helsinki on July 16, will they betray the most famous summit associated with the Finnish capital – the 1975 meeting among the Western and Soviet-bloc leaders that gave us the Helsinki Accords, asks Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth.

Tech

The U.S. Justice Department said it would appeal a federal judge’s approval of AT&T's $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner, raising the prospect barely a month after the deal closed that it could be undone.

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company plans to charge passengers about $200,000 to $300,000 for its first trips into space next year, two people familiar with its plans told Reuters.

Employees at several of the world’s biggest technology companies have been exercising newfound political power where they work, pushing their bosses on business ethics with help from established and fledgling nonprofit groups.

Reuters TV

After 17 straight years with the most Emmy nominations, HBO was overthrown by streaming service Netflix for the most nods, marking a seismic shift in the TV landscape.