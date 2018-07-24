Tuesday Morning Briefing

From the recovery of U.S. troops’ remains in North Korea to deadly wildfires sweeping through Greece, catch up on the latest headlines.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Highlights

When North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to help return the remains of American troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, it was seen as one of the more attainable goals to come out of his summit with Trump. American officials expect North Korea to hand over around 50 sets of remains in coming weeks, but the drawn out process of negotiations to get to this point highlights the complications involve in the issue.

More than 450 immigrant parents who were separated from their children when they entered the United States illegally are no longer in the country though their children remain behind, according to a joint court filing by the federal government and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Middle East

With its dream of a Caliphate in the Middle East now dead, Islamic State has switched to hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the government in Baghdad, according to military, intelligence and government officials interviewed by Reuters.

Commentary

Can the Iran nuclear accord survive looming U.S. sanctions and the escalating war of words escalates between Trump and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani? "Today, the weakened nuclear agreement confronts three possible fates: survival, abrupt death, or gradual demise," writes Maysam Behravesh. The most likely scenario: that Tehran will "creep out" rather than "break out."

World

People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“Residents and visitors in the area did not escape in time even though they were a few meters from the sea or in their homes”, fire brigade spokeswoman Stavroula Maliri said; after wildfires sweeping through a Greek resort town killed at least 60 people, including families with children found clasped in a last embrace as they tried to flee the flames.

Hundreds of people are missing after a hydropower dam under construction in Laos collapsed, causing flash flooding which swept away homes, state media reported

A jailed Reuters reporter told a court in Myanmar that documents he is accused of breaking state secrets laws to obtain were planted by a police officer, who handed him papers he had not sought in order to entrap him. The officer had then lied to the court about what happened, he said. Follow the latest updates on the case.

Business

The amount investors must pay to insure their debt holdings in Tesla against declining credit quality rose to its second-highest price ever, implying the company is at a greater risk of default following a report that sparked concern that Tesla may need to raise funds.

Harley-Davidson’s profit topped Wall Street estimates for the sixth straight quarter, as sales of its bikes overseas edged up, although the company warned that new EU tariffs would squeeze its operating margins.

Qian Zhiya may be Starbucks’ worst nightmare. The 42-year-old Chinese entrepreneur says she is betting that her fledgling Luckin Coffee brand will eventually have more cafes in China than Starbucks, and she has Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and other investors bankrolling her plan.

Reuters TV

The White House threatened to strip six former U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials, including Obama-era CIA director John Brennan, of their security clearances as President Donald Trump considers striking back at critics of his summit meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.