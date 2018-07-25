Wednesday Morning Briefing

Former Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne has died after surgery complications, reunited immigrant families are facing tough fights for U.S. asylum and Reuters investigates how Iraq’s agricultural heartland is dying of thirst.

A worker makes flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Highlights

Emblazoned with the words “Keep America Great!”, the red, white and blue banners for Trump’s second-term campaign are ready to be shipped. But they are made in eastern China and soon could be hit by punitive tariffs of Trump’s own making as he ratchets up a rancorous trade dispute with Beijing.

‘We’ll be together very soon’, Maria Marroquin Perdomo told her son on the phone after they were separated at the border. She didn’t know if it was true. Reuters follows a family separated – and reunited.

While the typical retirement message usually focuses on how much people should stash away from every paycheck, new research shows that working longer is the key to dramatically increasing retirement money - even if you go just a month longer than you had planned.

World

Iraqi farmers work in their fields north of Mosul, Iraq May 2, 2018. Picture taken May 2, 2018. To match Special Report IRAQ-WATER/NINEVEH REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

When Islamic State fled, farmers from Iraq’s Nineveh province hoped to rebuild their livelihoods. Now, many are turning to militias for regular wages. Read the latest from Special Reports.

A suicide bomber killed at least 29 people near a polling center as Pakistanis voted in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Reuters Graphics charts the key candidates and how the main parties fared in past elections.

The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the horror of victims being burnt alive.

Business

Former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne, one of the auto industry’s most tenacious and respected auto chiefs, has died, succumbing to complications from recent surgery.

The European Commission is drawing up a list of $20 billion of U.S. goods to hit with duties if Washington imposes tariffs on imported cars, European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on the eve of her boss’s meeting with Trump.

Economists and investors are watching for signs they hope can predict when the wheels will come off a near-record U.S. economic expansion and equities bull market.

Reuters TV

A Reuters reporter jailed in Myanmar says he was hooded, sleep-deprived and forced to kneel for hours. His colleague made similar allegations last week.