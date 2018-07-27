Friday Morning Briefing

Trump denies knowing about 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians, lawyers turn to deportations as U.S. immigrants’ reunification deadline passes and Twitter shares fall after it reports fewer monthly active users than analysts expected.

Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, holds her 17-year-old daughter Dayana's hand as they walk in a park, several days after they were reunited following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico, in Brentwood, Maryland, U.S.,, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Highlights

A day after a court-ordered deadline for the U.S. government to reunite immigrant children and parents who had been separated by officials at the U.S.-Mexico border, rights activists will focus on helping families, together for the first time in weeks, facing deportation.

Trump said he did not know about the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Russians and his campaign staff including his son Don Jr, at which the Russians offered to provide damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Becky von Zastrow often votes Republican in her affluent central Ohio suburb - but her dissatisfaction with Trump has convinced her to back the Democrat in a special-election test for both parties next month. Strategists say winning over white, educated, suburban women in dozens of Republican-leaning districts will be key to Democrats’ efforts to retake the House of Representatives in Nov. 6 congressional elections.

Special Report

The business of being a landlord of single-family homes used to be a small, local affair. But after the 2008 financial crisis, Wall Street saw an opportunity. In the latest from Special Reports, we investigate what happened next.

Zimbabwe

A man walks past election posters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU (PF) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Whether you’re a foreign investor, a Western diplomat or a Zimbabwean voter, the hope was that after Robert Mugabe was ousted last year there would be a ‘free and fair’ election. While there have been reports of intimidation and coercion, analysts say it may be classed as ‘good enough’ when measured against the rigging and violent suppression that marred elections under Mugabe.

World

A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos July 26, 2018. Picture taken July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Trapped dogs howled for their owners and rescuers paddled across a sea of mud in a sleepy Laos village after a nearby dam collapsed, devastating the area with an unstoppable force of water.

North Korea transferred 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, officials said, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.

Commentary

Cambodia is home to the world’s longest-serving prime minister, and an authoritarian government that has consolidated and expanded its power on a foundation of corrupt, faux-democratic rule and unbalanced, “urban-led” economic growth. Will Sunday’s election finally bring change?

Tech

Twitter reported fewer monthly active users than analysts expected and warned that the closely-watched figure could keep falling as it deletes phony accounts, sending shares sharply lower in early trading.

Revenue forecasts from Facebook that alarmed investors, fueling the worst day ever for its shares on Thursday, add to the pressure on its Instagram unit to win over more of the ad buyers that have long found success on the company’s flagship app.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stood by a decision blocking an exchange-traded fund that would have tracked bitcoin, citing concerns about market manipulation.

Reuters TV

Toyota is doubling down on its investment in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, designing lower-cost, mass-market passenger cars and SUVs and pushing the technology into buses and trucks to build economies of scale.