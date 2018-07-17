Tuesday Morning Briefing

For all the news you need to start your day, subscribe to the News Now newsletter. The best of Reuters news delivered right into your inbox absolutely free.

People surf the internet on their mobile devices at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Helsinki

Russia’s political and media establishment heralded talks with Trump in Helsinki as a victory for Putin in breaking down Western resolve to treat Russia as a pariah. The praise from Russia’s elite for Putin’s performance contrasted sharply with the reaction in Washington where Trump’s own Republican party accused him of failing to stand up to Putin. here

Trump's post-summit press conference in Helsinki will outrage his critics and unsettle European nations – and that may have been its purpose, writes Peter Apps for Reuters Commentary. "Both Moscow and Pyongyang probably now have similar visions of how their relations with the U.S. administration might develop – a series of high-profile periodic meetings in which little is given up or gained, but in which dialogue continues." here

The Helsinki summit offered Trump a similar opportunity to that afforded Ronald Reagan at his historic Reykjavik meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985, writes David A. Andelman for Reuters Commentary. Instead, "the American president was outfoxed by a wily Russian leader playing from a position of unquestioned strength, toying with a deeply damaged counterpart." here

United States

Lawyers for immigrant families separated at the border by the U.S. government said a federal judge’s order barring rapid deportations until at least next Tuesday would give them breathing room as they struggled for access to clients. here

U.S. Representative Martha Roby, a Republican who spurned Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, is fighting for her political life in Alabama on Tuesday in a runoff election against a former Democrat who became a Trump supporter. here

World

A Reuters reporter accused of obtaining secret state documents in Myanmar told a court on Monday a policeman had called him on the day he was arrested and insisted on a meeting, at which the officer abruptly handed some papers to him and a colleague. here

Speed, skill and control are the hallmarks of the greatest footballers at the World Cup in Russia, but the same could be said of those covering them for the world's media. Eight Reuters photographers recount their favourite images from the tournament and managers describe how it was the most complex sporting event to cover logistically in the history of Reuters. here

here

Biz

Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver

Shares of Tesla fell over 3.5 percent on Monday after Chief Executive Elon Musk directed abuse on Twitter at one of the British cavers involved in the rescue of 12 Thai children last week.

4 min read

here

Netflix shares tank after big miss on subscriber growth

Netflix’s subscriber growth fell short of Wall Street expectations on Monday, sending shares of the normally high-flying stock down 14 percent on fears that the company’s rapid expansion is slowing.

In other headlines from earnings season, UnitedHealth topped estimates, Johnson & Johnson lowered its sales forecast for 2018 and Goldman Sachs profit rose 44 percent.

5 min read

here

here

here

here

Reuters TV

Lava bomb leaves 23 injured on Hawaii tour boat

China’s Didi seeks a $1.5 bln spin-off