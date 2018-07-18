Wednesday Morning Briefing

For all the news you need to start your day, subscribe to the News Now newsletter. The best of Reuters news delivered right into your inbox absolutely free.

NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter on May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill/Handout via REUTERS

U.S.-Russia

President Donald Trump tried to calm a storm over his failure to hold Russia’s Putin accountable for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, saying he misspoke in a joint news conference in Helsinki. here

More than half of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling relations with Russia, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after the summit.

Peter Van Buren, a 24-year State Department veteran, writes about how Trump’s performance in Helsinki is eroding U.S. credibility around the world. “As a diplomat you represent your own complicated country, and all sides understand that,” writes Van Buren. “But from the secretary of state on down, credibility is a crucial tool in getting things done.”

A U.S. grand jury returned an indictment against a Russian woman on Tuesday, and added a charge accusing her of acting as a Russian government agent while developing ties with American citizens and infiltrating political groups. here

United States

Representative Martha Roby, an Alabama Republican who spurned Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, appeared headed for a decisive victory on Tuesday in a runoff election against a former Democrat-turned-Trump supporter.

Eight years after Apple introduced the iPad, specially designed tablets are reaching thousands of prisoners around the United States and are helping keep their relationships alive with people outside of prison. But some advocacy groups say their charges are too high and fear they may be used to replace family visits.here

World

Tesla founder Elon Musk apologized to British caver Vern Unsworth for insulting comments he made about him following the rescue of a dozen Thai schoolboys and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand. here

The 12 boys and their soccer coach left a hospital today for their first public appearance at a nationally-broadcast news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai. here

Openly gay students at India’s most elite schools, which enjoy an elite status similar to the Ivy League universities and are a talent breeding ground for firms like Google, have become one of the most high-profile groups challenging a colonial-era law that criminalises homosexuality. here

Business

EU to fine Google record 4.3 billion euros over Android: source

The European Commission will fine Google a record 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion) over its Android mobile operating system, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Trade war puts the hoof into U.S. pig part exports to China

Before the U.S.-China trade war, American pig processors exported nine out of every 10 pigs’ feet and heads they shipped overseas to China and Hong Kong - for prices higher than they would fetch anywhere else.

6 min read

