Thursday Morning Briefing

Good morning. From the ongoing outcry over the Helsinki summit to Israel’s new and divise law, catch up on the latest global headlines.

Dalila Reynoso protests the detainment of undocumented immigrant children during a demonstration outside a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HIGHLIGHTS

The White House struggled to contain a political outcry and confusion over President Trump’s summit with Putin. Through his performance in Helsinki and throughout his presidency, Trump has made real enemies in the realm of American national security. “He has struck blows against their empire,” writes intelligence expert and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tim Weiner for Reuters Commentary. “One way or another, the empire will strike back.”

“I can only hold one at a time to keep them warm. Whoever I am not holding is cold,” Karen said of life with her two young sons in detention in a border facility in Laredo, Texas. See the story from Reuters Graphics and read hundreds of sworn statements filed this week in a long-running lawsuit challenging conditions for children in immigration custody.

For the latest in Reuters’ Life Lessons series, Angela Bassett spoke about her most challenging role of all – how she went from a modest childhood in St. Petersburg, Florida, raised by a single mom, to being a reigning Hollywood queen.

WORLD

Israel passed a law today to declare that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country, something members of the Arab minority called racist and verging on apartheid.

China said comments made by a senior White House official blaming President Xi Jinping for blocking progress on a deal to avert a trade war were “shocking” and “bogus” accusations.

Swiss regulators are stepping up efforts to halt an exodus of cryptocurrency projects from the country, after two of only a handful of banks active in the nascent sector shut their doors on it in the last year.

BUSINESS

One of General Electric’s largest and most valuable customers, Saudi Arabia, is lining up competitors to bid against GE for lucrative power plant work, according to five people familiar with the situation.

The European Union’s trade commissioner said she hopes an EU mission to Washington will ease a transatlantic trade dispute but the bloc is preparing a list of U.S. imports to hit if the United States imposes tariffs on EU cars.

A European Union antitrust judgment against Google invites more competition from software developers including Microsoft, Amazon.com and Samsung Electronics, but still leaves them at an disadvantage, industry executives and analysts told Reuters.

REUTERS TV

Thailand’s rescued cave boys woke up in their own homes for the first time in more than three weeks on Thursday, and some shared stories of their time in the cave. Ryan Brooks reports.