Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. From Tesla’s building sprint to the race to rescue a Thai soccer team, catch up on all the latest headlines.

A parking lot of predominantly new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen in Richmond, California, U.S., June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

For all the news you need to start your day, subscribe to the News Now newsletter. The best of Reuters news delivered right into your inbox absolutely free.

TESLA

A tense and short-tempered Chief Executive Elon Musk barked at engineers on the assembly line, weekend shifts were mandatory and workers were pulled from other departments. According to employees who spoke to Reuters, Telsa pulled out all the stops in the final week of June to meet its goal of making 5,000 Model 3s in a week.

However, Tesla’s burning the midnight oil to hit the long-elusive Model 3 target failed to convince Wall Street that the electric carmaker could sustain that production pace, sending shares down 2.3 percent yesterday.

For Tesla to really cruise, Musk needs to prove he can durably master the nuts and bolts of manufacturing, writes Breakingviews associate editor Antony Currie.

WORLD

Malaysian anti-corruption agents arrested former Prime Minister Najib Razak today following a probe into how money went missing from a state fund he founded almost a decade ago. Authorities said he would be charged in court tomorrow.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will leave for North Korea on Thursday seeking agreement on a plan for the country’s denuclearization, despite mounting doubts about Pyongyang’s willingness to abandon a weapons program that threatens the United States and its allies.

Rescuers raced to pump water from a cave in northern Thailand as forecasted heavy rain threatened to complicate efforts to free a young soccer team found trapped for 10 days, an ordeal officials warned they may have to bear longer.

COMMENTARY

Trump and Putin should start small at their July 16 summit, write former U.S. ambassadors William Courtney and Kenneth Yalowitz. While Moscow's actions on crucial matters like Ukraine, Syria and election interference cannot be ignored, they "may find it easier to make concrete progress if they start with lower profile issues" like renewed cultural exchanges and diplomatic expulsions.

BUSINESS

The U.S. government has moved to block China Mobile from offering services to the U.S. telecommunications market, recommending its application be rejected because the firm posed national security risks.

Google’s delayed entry into a consortium of advertising technology companies has spoiled the members’ push to comply with a new European privacy law, six people involved in the program told Reuters, leaving some firms exposed to fines.

REUTERS TV

Trump said he met with four potential Supreme Court justices on Monday, while a person familiar with the selection process said Trump was focused keenly on two people, although others were still in contention. Jonah Green reports.