Tuesday Morning Briefing

Ayah (L), 37, and Aisha, 18, wearers of the niqab and members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue), sit in a shopping center near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

HIGHLIGHTS

The first trial of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe begins today with Paul Manafort, a former chairman of President Trump’s campaign, facing charges that he hid tens of millions of dollars earned in Ukraine in offshore accounts and defrauded banks for loans. Here are some of the key players in the case.

Seoul and Pyongyang discussed reducing tension but didn’t announce any detailed agreements after military talks, while the United States detected renewed activity at a North Korean missile factory, casting more suspicion over the North’s intentions.

WORLD

Gunmen stormed a government building in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad today, taking dozens of hostages after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance gate.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main opponent Nelson Chamisa both said they were confident of victory, after peaceful voting in the first election since the end of Robert Mugabe’s nearly four decade rule.

Last week the United States restored the $195 million in military aid that it had withheld from Egypt because of the country’s human rights record and its ties to North Korea. This was the right move, writes Bruce Clingan for Reuters Commentary.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear deal was “illegal” and it was up to Europe to preserve the landmark accord with Tehran.

On August 1, when face veils are banned in Denmark, some women are not planning on leaving their niqabs at home. Instead, they will be defying the law and taking to the streets in protest.

BUSINESS

Trump’s proposed tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods threaten a niche trade in minor metals and rare earths used in everything from stomach remedies and jet engines to consumer electronics.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged tomorrow but solid economic growth combined with rising inflation are likely keep it on track for another two hikes this year even as Trump has ramped up criticism of its push to raise rates.

CBS’ board left CEO Leslie Moonves in his post as it discussed sexual harassment claims against him and took steps to select an outside counsel to lead an independent investigation into the matter. However, dealing with the allegations isn’t the media group’s only challenge.

REUTERS TV

Nine U.S. States are filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block the online dissemination of designs for 3-D printed guns. Ashraf Fahim reports.