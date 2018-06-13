Wednesday Morning Briefing

Murmurs of a U.S. consumer boycott in Canada, a Saudi-led alliance assault of Yemen’s main port and electronics advice for the World Cup. Catch up on the latest headlines with the Morning Briefing.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump approaches Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Highlights

Canadians outraged by Trump’s attack on their prime minister have called for a consumer boycott targeting the United States, but indignation may be hard to sustain in a nation enamored by U.S. popular culture and larded with American goods.

Representative Mark Sanford, a vocal critic of Trump, lost a Republican congressional primary in South Carolina, after Trump urged voters to punish Sanford’s disloyalty by tossing him from office.

Exclusive: The top U.S. counterintelligence official is advising Americans traveling to Russia for soccer’s World Cup beginning this week that they should not take electronic devices because they are likely to be hacked by criminals or the Russian government.

World

Official cameramen follow the motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels towards Sentosa for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Backstory: At the end of the second night of living in the same ritzy Singapore hotel as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a member of his security staff sat beside a Reuters reporter in the lobby and smiled. It was a fleeting moment of warmth from the throngs of Kim’s bodyguards, who stalked the St. Regis hotel day and night with an intense gaze, declining to make eye contact with hundreds of journalists, guests and bar patrons gathered to snap a quick peek of the reclusive leader.

A Saudi-led alliance of Arab states launched the largest assault of Yemen’s war with an attack on the country’s main port, aiming to bring the ruling Houthi movement to its knees at the risk of worsening the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

Commentary

The U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore "signals it is time to abandon now-disproven tropes," writes State Department veteran Peter Van Buren. "Trump and Kim are not madmen and their at times bellicose rhetoric is just that."

Breakingviews

The marriage of politics and finance in Italy regularly produces strange offspring. But a suggestion, floated over the weekend in the country’s most-respected newspaper, of a James Bond-style plot by some big investors to sink Italian financial markets added a new twist.

Tech

Investors wiped about $3 billion off embattled Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE’s market value as it resumed trade on Wednesday after agreeing to pay up to $1.4 billion in penalties to the U.S. government.

A federal judge on Tuesday gave a ringing endorsement to AT&T Inc’s planned acquisition of Time Warner without any conditions, opening the door for companies such as Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc to pursue deals to buy creators of media content.

Bitcoin fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, sliding in three of the last four sessions on nagging regulatory and security concerns after the weekend hacking of South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail. Find your way around the Future of Money.

Reuters TV

Greece and Macedonia have reached an historic accord to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic’s name that has troubled relations between the two neighbors for decades.