Thursday Morning Briefing

Trump to meet advisers on China tariffs, Macedonia president won’t approve name deal with Greece and the latest FIFA World Cup coverage, catch up on the latest headlines with the Morning Briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured during a meeting at the Istana in Singapore June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Highlights

Trump will meet with his top trade advisers to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on Chinese goods, a senior administration official said, as China again urged talks to settle the dispute.

With oil price recovery taking hold, several U.S. oil and gas companies entered 2018 with a compelling plan - sell undeveloped or less essential fields and invest the money to boost returns from their sweetest, most productive spots.

As images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un strolling by revelers at a rooftop bar the night before an unprecedented meeting with Trump circulated around social media sites, U.S. citizens started asking ‘Where is Singapore?’.

The U.S. Justice Department’s internal watchdog will release a long-awaited report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe that she said contributed to her 2016 presidential election loss to Trump.

World

Protestors shout slogans against the change of the country’s constitutional name in front of the Parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Macedonia’s president said he would not sign a landmark deal reached with Greece on changing his country’s name, dashing hopes of a swift end to a diplomatic dispute that has blocked Skopje’s bid to join the European Union and NATO.

A Sri Lankan court jailed for six months a Buddhist monk accused of inciting violence against Muslims after finding him guilty of intimidating the wife of a missing journalist, in a case seen as a test of the independence of the judiciary.

Israel has attacked Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militias in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, casting such actions as potentially helping to stem a Syrian Sunni Muslim refugee exodus to Europe.

Commentary

The joint statement issued by the American and North Korean leaders after Tuesday’s Singapore summit is a shorter and weaker version of promises made by Kim Jong Un’s father and grandfather, writes James Dobbins, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state. One of the differences: “Trump and Kim have committed themselves to this effort earlier on in the process and more publicly than their predecessors did.”

FIFA World Cup

Russian paramilitary units providing security for the soccer World Cup included among their members Cossack fighters who took part in clandestine campaigns in Ukraine and Syria that Kiev and Washington condemn as backed by Moscow.

Six Saudi female teenagers slated to serve as their country’s flag bearers at the World Cup’s opening match in Moscow will be replaced by Russians after their trip was canceled due to “logistical circumstances”, organizers said. For more World Cup coverage.

Breakingviews: Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, is cooking up a $25 billion payday for soccer’s governing body and the sport’s top players. However, his financial backers will only make their money back in extra time - if at all.

Tech

Microsoft is working on technology that would eliminate cashiers and checkout lines from stores, in a nascent challenge to Amazon's automated grocery shop, six people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Comcast offered $65 billion on Wednesday to lure Twenty-First Century Fox away from a merger with Walt Disney, setting up a bidding war between two of the largest U.S. media companies with its 20 percent higher offer.

The City of Chicago has selected billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to build a high-speed underground commuter system from the Loop to O’Hare International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, media reported on Wednesday.

Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE has proposed a $10.7 billion financing plan and nominated eight board members in a drastic management overhaul, as it seeks to rebuild a business crippled by a U.S. supplier ban.

Reuters TV

An accelerating thaw of Antarctica has pushed up world sea levels by almost a centimeter since the early 1990s in a risk for coasts from Pacific islands to Florida, an international team of scientists found in a study.