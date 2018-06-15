Friday Morning Briefing

Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese technology, Kremlin foe tells West that Russian money is Putin’s Achilles heel and Pakistani Taliban leader killed in air strike, catch up on the latest headlines with the Morning Briefing.

U.S. and Chinese flags are placed for a joint news conference by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Highlights

Trump announced that the United States will implement a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China related to intellectual property and technology, and pledged to impose further levies if the Asian nation takes retaliatory measures.

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is set to ask a federal judge not to revoke his bail and send him to jail pending trial after Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed new charges of witness tampering last week.

Trump approved federal emergency housing aid and other relief for victims of the six-week-old Kilauea Volcano eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island, where hundreds of homes have been destroyed, state officials said.

Back when the first World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930, 13 teams took part.

World

People walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Once the biggest foreign money manager in Russia, Bill Browder has some advice for the West: If you want to counter Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, then go after Russian money and Russian oligarchs.

Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah has been killed in a U.S.-Afghan air strike in Afghanistan, a senior Afghan Defence Ministry official said, a killing likely to ease tension between the United States and Pakistan.

Cracks are appearing in the economy of the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin as the local government struggles with a crackdown on the credit-fueled investment that has transformed its skyline in recent years.

Commentary

John Mecklin, editor of the “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists,” spoke with Reuters’ Arlene Getz about the science of the process and other implications of the recent agreement between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Business

Zara - the pioneer of fast fashion - isn’t looking so fast anymore. With the rise of younger, online-only players like Missguided, Zara-owner Inditex is embracing technology such as ultrasound and robotics to edge-up an asset e-tailers don’t have: brick-and-mortar stores.

Wall Street is still dogged by its reputation as an 'alpha-male territory'. Banks are trying to improve gender ratios in the wake of #MeToo, but the latest story in our World at Work series asks: is it enough to crack the glass ceiling?

Reuters TV

The world’s largest central bank is pulling back the economic props put in place after the financial crisis, presenting a new challenge for the so-far sturdy global recovery: a possible slowdown in consumer spending due to rising interest rates.