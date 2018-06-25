Morning Morning Briefing

The U.S. says 2,053 children are still separated from their families, Erdogan emerges victorious in Turkey and a Reuters special report explores Germany’s struggles to adapt to the digital age.

Migrant boys spend time in a recreation area outside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Highlights

The U.S. government still has 2,053 children in its custody who were separated from their parents under Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy and officials said there was a “well coordinated” process for reuniting families.

Chinese and European Union officials both agreed to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism during talks in Beijing on a bilateral investment agreement, taking a swipe at Trump’s campaign of punitive tariffs.

Commentary: As the former U.S. ambassador to the Holy See – and a migrant who once also faced the fear of being separated from my family – I have to speak out: the way U.S. officials have used the Bible to justify inhumane immigration policies is antithetical to America and its faith traditions, writes Miguel H. Díaz. "American democracy cannot survive and thrive unless we resist the temptation to demonize our fellow human beings."

World

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey June 24, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won sweeping new executive powers after his victory in landmark elections that also saw his Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist allies secure a majority in parliament.

Europe’s most powerful economy thrived through industrial innovation, so why is it lagging so far behind other countries when it comes to digital progress? A Reuters special report investigates.

A WhatsApp text circulating in some districts of India’s central Madhya Pradesh state helped to inflame a mob of 50-60 villagers into savagely beating up two innocent men last week on suspicion that they were going to murder people and sell their body parts.

North Korea will continue to ignore Japan unless Tokyo halts hostilities against its neighbor, such as large-scale military drills and efforts to boost military readiness, the isolated nation’s state media said.

China

Exclusive: Beijing has begun downplaying Made in China 2025, the state-backed industrial policy that has provoked alarm in the West and is core to Washington’s complaints about the country’s technological ambitions, diplomatic and Chinese state media sources said.

The U.S. Treasury Department is drafting curbs that would block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying U.S. companies with “industrially significant technology,” a government official briefed on the matter said.

Business

China’s Meituan Dianping, an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform, is bringing its initial public offering (IPO) to Hong Kong, where it aims to raise over $4 billion, three people with knowledge of the deal said.

Japan’s Toshiba said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had completed an investigation of its past accounting practices without fining the company.

Harley-Davidson said it would not raise retail or wholesale prices to its dealers to cover the costs of the retaliatory tariffs by the European Union on U.S. products.

Reuters TV

Women in Saudi Arabia take to the roads as the world’s last ban on female drivers is lifted. It’s part of sweeping reforms pushed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a bid to transform the economy.