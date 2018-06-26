Tuesday Morning Briefing

Illegal immigrant parents not facing U.S. prosecution for now, Iran’s Rouhani says he will not yield to pressure from Trump and the first marijuana plant-derived drug for epilepsy receives approval.

Parents who cross illegally from Mexico to the United States with their children will not face prosecution for the time being because the government is running short of space to house them, officials said. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the administration was not dropping its policy of “zero-tolerance” of illegal immigration but it needed a “temporary solution” until it can house migrant families.

A bitterly personal matchup in New York between a convicted felon seeking to reclaim his congressional seat from a former prosecutor is among dozens of key races in seven U.S. states, as voters pick candidates for November elections that will determine control of Congress.

The U.S. health regulator approved GW Pharmaceuticals’ epilepsy treatment, making it the first cannabis-based drug to win approval in the country and opening floodgates for more research into the medicinal properties of cannabis

President Hassan Rouhani promised Iranians the government would be able to handle the economic pressure of new U.S. sanctions, a day after traders massed outside parliament to protest at a sharp fall in the value of the national currency.

When the founder of France’s Qwant search engine went to his local tax office to catch up on business, an agent there had to look up the firm using U.S. rival Google. When she did, Qwant’s home page was blocked – by the government tax office’s firewall. To Qwant's founder, the episode illustrated a French paradox: startups are benefiting from President Macron’s support, but so are global tech giants, and competing with them is proving a problem. Reuters graphics measures Macron's performance.

As a year of local and then national elections begins this week in Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, some Islamic leaders have emerged as the most vocal opponents of President Joko Widodo, who is expected to seek a second term next year.

Carlos Ponce was smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border when he was 12. Today he’s a Harvard-trained neuroscientist. He writes for Reuters about how family separation affects the brain. “I am now a citizen and I love this country deeply, so I want to believe that the children will somehow be fine,” Ponce writes. “The neuroscientist in me is skeptical. Let me tell you why.”

Turkey is no longer a democracy, says Howard Eissenstat. President Recept Tayyip Erdogan's election win has consolidated "an authoritarianism that was already in place." While Turkey remains a NATO ally, "there will be no reboot to the old days of close friendship" with Europe and the United States.

Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports mostly shield consumers by targeting supply-chain components - but lurking inside the tariff lists are some surprises, from Google Nest thermostats to vaping devices to equipment used by aspiring rock stars.

General Electric said it plans to spin off its healthcare business and separate its oil services company Baker Hughes, as it looks to streamline operations and focus on aviation, power and renewable energy units.

Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies is the biggest corporate sponsor of overseas travel for Australian politicians, according to an analysis of travel disclosure registers by an Australian think-tank.

Beijing’s plan to turn away trash from overseas has left countries struggling with where to send their rubbish, but its also hit China’s recyclers, who are now setting up shop overseas instead.