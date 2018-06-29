Friday Morning Briefing

Maryland man charged with five murders in shotgun attack on newsroom, Reuters investigates Iran, sanctions and the strange trade in passports from the tiny nation of the Comoros Islands and EU leaders reach a deal on migration after marathon talks.

Law enforcement officials secure a crime scene after a gunman fired through a glass door at the Capital Gazette newspaper and sprayed the newsroom with gunfire, killing at least five people and injuring several others in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Highlights

A Maryland man has been charged with multiple counts of murder after police say he rampaged through a newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun and killed five people in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

California Governor Jerry Brown signed data privacy legislation aimed at giving consumers more control over how companies collect and manage their personal information, a proposal that Google and other big companies had opposed as too burdensome.

Special Report

According to details seen by Reuters, about 1,000 Iranians bought passports from the tiny African country of Comoros. Our investigation examines why this island country has proved so popular for those seeking documents.

World

EU leaders take part in a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

European leaders reached a deal on migration in the early hours, but the pledges made to strengthen borders were vague, and a bleary-eyed German Chancellor Angela Merkel conceded differences remained.

Mexico’s three leading presidential candidates have not declared a single peso in direct private financial contributions to their election campaigns, federal records show, raising concerns from corruption watchdogs about the potential influence of dark money in a pivotal contest.

At a summit in Singapore in early June with Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un pledged to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”. So what would it actually cost to denuclearize North Korea?

Commentary

From the Red Hen restaurant owner ejecting Sarah Sanders, to Microsoft employees protesting government contracts and the Walgreens pharmacist who refused to fill a woman’s prescription; U.S. citizens are increasingly using their workplaces to further their moral or political agendas. Christine Bader writes about the rise of workplace activism, and what it means for businesses, ethically and commercially.

Business

Danhua Capital has invested in some of Silicon Valley’s most promising startups in areas like drones, artificial intelligence and cyber security. The venture capital firm is based just outside Stanford University, the epicenter of U.S. technology entrepreneurship.

Bitcoin’s value slid to its lowest level since November, as waning investor interest and recent negative headlines from global regulators weakened demand for the cryptocurrency and most of its rivals.

Deutsche Bank shares rose more than 3 percent, a day after its U.S. subsidiary failed a second part of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests.

U.S. fund managers in June replicated defensive recommendations from the previous month with slightly more cash, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring worries that a U.S. trade conflict with China and some of its own allies will hurt global growth.

Reuters TV

Ash from a volcanic eruption forces the closure of the international airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, as Mount Agung volcano becomes active again after a lull since late last year.