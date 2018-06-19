Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. The U.S.-China trade dispute heats up, Trump’s administration defends its hardline immigration stance and the Goliaths of international soccer stumble.

A girl adorned with jewelry wears a traditional dress while walking with her sibling during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, at Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

UNITED STATES

The Trump administration defended its hardline immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border as furor grew over the separation of immigrant parents and children, including video of youngsters sitting in concrete-floored cages.

Reuters Pictures collates images of a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, where thousands of immigrant children are being kept - many of whom have been separated from their parents under the new "zero tolerance" policy.

Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing warned it would retaliate, in a rapid escalation of the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies.

COMMENTARY

Newborns withdrawing from opioids are hard to care for and they are often separated from mothers who battle their own addiction. Alison Volpe Holmes, a doctor in a hospital nursery in the heart of the U.S. opioid epidemic, writes about the research and policy – now missing – that could actually help these children.

WORLD

On June 24, when Saudi women are allowed to drive for the first time, Amira Abdulgader wants to be sitting at the wheel beside her mother. Abdulgader is one of about 200 women at the state oil firm Aramco taking advantage of a company offer to teach female employees and their families at its driving academy in Dhahran to support the social revolution sweeping the kingdom.

Traditionally the stage on which the biggest teams parade their talents, this year’s World Cup has seen the Goliaths of international soccer stumble when faced with industrious opponents of a lesser stature. See more World Cup coverage.

A police witness in the case against two Reuters reporters accused of possessing state secrets in Myanmar is “unreliable,” the reporters’ lawyer said yesterday, because he obtained testimony from previous witnesses, in violation of police code. Read the latest updates on the case here.

BUSINESS

Too slow, inflexible, forgetful, always off sick. Those are some attitudes about older workers that carmaker Mercedes-Benz is trying to dispel as Germany grapples with the challenges of an aging society. Read more from the World at Work series.

An Australian court fined Apple A$9 million ($6.7 million) after a regulator accused it of using a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.

Shares of ZTE Corp plummeted after the U.S. Senate’s passage of a defense bill set up a potential battle with the White House over whether the Chinese telecoms firm can resume business with its U.S. suppliers.

REUTERS TV

Trump said he was ordering the establishment of a sixth branch of the military to clear the way for American dominance of space. Colette Luke has more.