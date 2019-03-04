Monday Morning Briefing

U.S. House Judiciary Committee launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump, former Democratic Colorado Governor Hickenlooper joins presidential race and Syria fighters say Islamic State still holds civilians. Catch up with the latest headlines.

Top News

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption ... and into obstruction of justice,” the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said. The panel will seek documents from more than 60 people and organizations as it begins investigations into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power by President Donald Trump.

Trump and Kim met for the second time last week in Hanoi to try to negotiate a denuclearization deal as former Trump aide Cohen was testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee. The U.S. president said that the Democrats’ decision to interview his longtime fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, on the same day as a meeting with Kim Jong Un may have contributed to the North Korea summit ending with no deal.

Colorado ex-governor John Hickenlooper announces candidacy for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The former Colorado Governor joined the growing field of Democratic presidential candidates, hoping to position himself as a centrist and an experienced officeholder who is best poised to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Rescuers sifted through rubble looking for more dead and wounded after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down in Alabama, killing at least 23 people, authorities said. More than 50 people were reported injured and the death toll is expected to rise. The storms inflicted their worst damage on Lee County, Alabama on Sunday, an area that includes the state’s largest city of Auburn, destroying numerous homes and businesses.

The United States and China appear close to a deal that would roll back U.S. tariffs on at least $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, as Beijing makes pledges on structural economic changes and eliminates retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, a source briefed on negotiations said.

World

The Syrian Democratic Forces faced landmines, car bombs, tunnel ambushes and suicide attacks as they attempted to overrun the last area in the village of Baghouz held by the Islamic State. U.S.-backed forces are slowing down their offensive in eastern Syria to protect civilians who remain there, a spokesman for a militia force said on Monday, adding that the battle would still “be over soon”.

Yulia Tymoshenko became known as the “gas princess” because of her lucrative dealings at the head of a major energy company in the 1990s. She came to the world’s attention during Ukraine’s 2004-2005 Orange Revolution, which pitted her against Kremlin-friendly rival Viktor Yanukovich. Now the 58-year-old known for her fiery rhetoric and, once upon a time, for her peasant braid hairstyle, hopes to unseat her old rival Petro Poroshenko in a tightly fought presidential vote on March 31.

Pakistan plans to take action against militant groups operating on its soil, a minister said, amid global pressure to act after a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir last month. Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India both carried out aerial bombing missions last week and on Wednesday fought a brief dogfight in the skies over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, but they stepped back from the brink after Islamabad on Friday handed back a captured Indian pilot as a peace gesture.

Amazon standoff: Emboldened by President Jair Bolsonaro, armed invaders are encroaching on Brazil’s tribal lands in the Amazon. The number of invasions and attacks on indigenous reservations rose and deforestation skyrocketed nearly 50 percent during Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign. Bolsonaro has railed against what he sees as excessive federal protections for indigenous people.

Tech

The lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are suing the Canadian government, its border agency and federal police, alleging their client was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights. The Chinese telecoms equipment company also plans to announce a lawsuit against the United States government on Thursday on grounds related to a defense bill, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10 percent bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10 percent more & have slightly less range for same battery," Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Alphabet’s Google has rejected calls by Australia’s competition regulator for tougher scrutiny of its operations, denying that it enjoys market power in online searches and advertising, documents published on Monday showed.

Reuters TV

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he will return home to lead new protests against President Nicolas Maduro, running the risk authorities arrest him given that he flouted a travel ban to leave the country.