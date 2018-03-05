Monday Morning Briefing

Good morning.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Actresses (L-R) Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep react after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Highlights

It started as a bill to help manufacturers – now companies that shuttered U.S. factories are poised to benefit. Take a look at the bill that is quietly moving through Congress and would temporarily reduce or eliminate protective tariffs on 1,662 products, cutting costs for manufacturers who outsource to low-cost countries like China.

In Hollywood women filmmakers and artists of color celebrated a year of diversity at the 90th Academy Awards, saluting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and urging under-represented artists to seize the momentum.

Commentary

Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threats are emblematic of Moscow's remilitarization and its approach to confrontation with the West, writes Peter Apps. The Russian president's "hybrid warfare” strategy mixing nuclear posturing and cutting-edge technology with covert action was deliberately designed "to find ways to weaken and undermine the United States and its allies without sparking all-out war." However, "it’s a dynamic that brings with it some very real dangers, not least of accidental conflict."

World

5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio waves as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Italy faces a prolonged period of political instability after voters delivered a hung parliament, spurning traditional parties and flocking to anti-establishment and far-right groups in record numbers.

The European Union must take urgent action at the World Trade Organisation if the United States goes ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminum, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

An aid convoy began to cross into Syria’s eastern Ghouta, bringing the first relief to the besieged enclave since one of the deadliest government assaults of the seven-year war began two weeks ago, but stripped of vital medical supplies.

Special Report

Fidelity has reversed a long trend of underperformance in its target-date Freedom Funds since 2014, but billions of dollars in client money continues to flow to competitors. Retirement plan sponsors say they lost faith in Fidelity due to frequent strategy changes and rising risk.

Business

At a Caterpillar facility in the eastern Chinese city of Nantong, an array of excavators, earth movers and road-making machinery is displayed on slopes and in mud pits. The audience is Caterpillar’s local network of dealers, who inspect the machines for the latest technological innovations to help make their sales pitches to buyers in China.

China may allow its offshore-listed tech giants to sell a form of shares on the mainland, people with knowledge of the plan said, in a move that would pit Shanghai and Shenzhen against Hong Kong in the battle to host the country’s tech giants.

A U.S. national security panel ordered Qualcomm to put off its March 6 annual shareholder meeting, delaying a long awaited showdown in the company’s attempt to see off a takeover bid by Broadcom.

