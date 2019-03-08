Friday Morning Briefing

Debate over anti-Semitism charges exposes divide in Democratic Party, U.S. judge gives Trump former campaign chairman Manafort less than four years in prison and Venezuela hit by major blackout. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Top News

Some Democrats warned that party leaders were playing into Republicans’ hands and had stymied legitimate debate over U.S.-Israel policy. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives approved the resolution condemning anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim discrimination and other forms of bigotry by a 407-to-23 vote. The vote came less than a week after Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the two first Muslim women elected to Congress, made statements at a Washington event that were denounced by some as anti-Semitic. The resolution does not mention Omar by name. But Republicans have seized on Omar’s statements and the resulting intra-party conflict as a sign the Democratic Party is fractured.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced by a U.S. judge to less than four years in prison - far shy of federal sentencing guidelines - for financial crimes uncovered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election. There was no bespoke suit, no ostrich-skin jacket and no titanium watch. There was just a 69-year-old man in a green prison jumpsuit stamped with “Alexandria Inmate.”

U.S. senators demanded accountability for slum-like housing conditions on military bases across the country, with one calling for a criminal investigation of private landlords granted vast power over tenant housing. “There are clear indications of fraud,” Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, drawing applause from the crowd. The Senate hearings were prompted by a Reuters investigation detailing health and safety concerns afflicting base housing. Read the full series.

A former sheriff in Florida who was suspended over the heavily criticized police handling of a 2018 mass shooting that left 17 people dead at a high school sued the state’s governor in an effort to reclaim his job. Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in January suspended Democrat Scott Israel just days after taking office, saying the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School might “never have happened” if the Broward Sheriff’s Office had been better led.Israel has said DeSantis suspended him because his outspoken gun control stance angered the National Rifle Association, which endorsed DeSantis in his campaign for governor last year.

Two U.S. House Democrats asked the White House and Justice Department to turn over documents that could show whether Republican President Trump sought to intervene in the regulatory review of AT&T Inc’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

World

A major power outage hit crisis-stricken Venezuela, according to Reuters witnesses, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on “sabotage” at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country’s power. Electricity outages are frequent in Venezuela, where the economy is collapsing under hyperinflation, with chronic shortages of food and medicine and a mass emigration of more than 3 million citizens.

Eight years after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a fresh obstacle threatens to undermine the massive clean-up: 1 million tons of contaminated water must be stored, possibly for years, at the power plant. Last year, Tokyo Electric Power said a system meant to purify contaminated water had failed to remove dangerous radioactive contaminants. That means most of that water will need to be reprocessed before it is released into the ocean, the most likely scenario for disposal.

Exclusive: India’s main financial crime-fighting agency is investigating Philip Morris International and its Indian partner Godfrey Phillips for alleged violation of laws in India, a senior directorate source told Reuters. The Enforcement Directorate has been looking into both the companies and the scope of the investigation is much broader than the alleged foreign investment law violations highlighted in a Reuters story published on Wednesday, the source said.

Finland’s government resigned after ditching plans to reform the healthcare system, a key policy, the Finnish president’s office said, throwing the country into political limbo. The president approved Prime Minister Juha Sipila’s resignation and asked his government to continue as a care-taker government until a new cabinet has been appointed.

Business

After paying $9 million in bail, former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn is out of a Japanese jail cell where he spent 108 days, but he must live under a host of restrictions while he awaits trial, which could be a year away. As part of the bail deal arranged by his new legal team hired last month, Ghosn is banned from accessing the internet and email, and only allowed to use a computer not linked to the web at the office of one of his lawyers.

The European Central Bank changed tack on its tightening plan, pushing out the timing of its first post-crisis rate hike until 2020 at the earliest and offering banks a new round of cheap loans to help revive the euro zone economy. The bolder-than-expected move came as the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world are also holding back on rate hikes. It underlined how a global trade war, Brexit uncertainty and simmering debt concerns in Italy are taking their toll on economic growth across Europe.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, said that China supports Huawei’s bid for legal redress in the United States, adding that Chinese companies should use “legal weapons” and not be “silent lambs”. The lawsuit marks another rift between China and the United States, which spent most of 2018 slapping import tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other’s goods.

U.S. job growth likely slowed to a five-month low in February as the weather-related boost in the prior two months faded, workers became more scarce and tighter financial conditions began to weigh on the labor market.

Reuters TV

Beijing is redoubling its calls for political loyalty as an economic slowdown stirs unease within the ruling Communist Party. Reuters’ Ben Blanchard says officials at the annual session of parliament have responded, falling over themselves to pledge allegiance to President Xi Jinping and his philosophy.