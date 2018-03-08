Thursday Morning Briefing

Good morning. Europe threatens a tough response if U.S. tariffs trigger a trade war, Iraqi psychotherapists work to rehabilitate the ‘Cubs of the Caliphate’ and Chinese retailers try to cash in on International Women’s Day.

FILE PHOTO: A boy looks at cargo ships passing along the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Highlights

“Choosing a trade war is a mistaken prescription. The outcome will only be harmful,” cautioned China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as the Trump administration edges closer to imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Trump is facing growing opposition from prominent congressional Republicans and business officials who are worried about the potential impact the move will make on the economy.

After criticizing video games in the wake of a school shooting in Florida last month, Trump will meet with industry executives to discuss what the president believes is a link between the games and violent acts.

The second winter storm in a week will continue to dump wet, heavy snow on New England, forcing schools to close and leaving hundreds of thousands without power as it promised to slow the morning commuteacross the region.

Commentary: Women miners aren’t always victims

In spite of its dangers, "the victimization lens does great injustice to the hundreds of women mining alongside men," writes Leif Brottem. For women in impoverished countries like Mali, small-scale artisanal mining offers women their best bet for financial freedom and opportunity. "What women in Africa really need is for governments and their donors to recognize why so many of them take up mining and design their development strategies accordingly."

World

A woman takes part in a demonstration demanding justice for the female victims of violence in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico February 25, 2018. The words read: "And if I disappear today, what would they say about me tomorrow?". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

On International Women's Day, women are hosting workshops, protests and dinner parties to celebrate the women’s rights movement. But in China, the day was dominated by sales campaigns from online retailers, a trend that has angered women’s rights activists who want to reclaim the day as an opportunity to make progress on issues like combating sexual harassment.

A German law requiring social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to quickly remove hate speech from their sites is set to be revised following criticism that too much online content is being blocked, according to officials.

As Iraq’s government detains hundreds of children for alleged links to Islamic State, Reuters visit a rehabilitation center treating them as 'victims and not criminals'. Beaten, brainwashed and forced to build bombs, a team of psychotherapists are working to help the ‘Cubs of the Caliphate’ overcome memories and indoctrination from their time living under Islamic State rule.

Business

U.S. health insurer Cigna said it would buy pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts in a $67 billion cash-and-stock deal, including debt.

Eleven countries are expected to sign a landmark Asia-Pacific trade agreement in Santiago, as an antidote to the increasingly protectionist bent of the United States, which last year pulled out of the pact.

The five banks that settle every transaction in London’s $6.8 trillion a year gold market are changing the rules of their clearing house to make it easier for newcomers to join.

Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers, such as falsifying work hours data, as it expanded the scope of its annual audit of conditions of workers making its iPhones and other products.

Reuters TV

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner began a visit to Mexico on Wednesday to try to fix rifts over trade, drugs and immigration but many in the host nation were skeptical he could ease tensions between the two neighboring countries.