Thursday Morning Briefing

From gun church blessings to gung-ho drugmakers racing to get ahead on the big data analytics curve, here's all the news you need to start your day.

Church officials hold their AR-15-style rifles while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hundreds of couples toting AR-15 rifles, some wreathed in crowns made of bullets, packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania yesterday to have their marriages blessed and their weapons celebrated as “rods of iron” that could have saved lives in a recent Florida school shooting.

The massacre has reopened a fierce debate over gun control in America, prompting Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods to raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 and Trump to buck Republican Party orthodoxy and endorse restrictions on gun sales.

Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s longest-serving and most trusted aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director. The White House announced Hicks was leaving a day after she spent nine hours in a closed hearing of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on its Russia probe.

Trump will gather rivals today from the oil and corn industries for the second time this week as the administration seeks elusive common ground on reforms to the nation’s controversial biofuels law. In addition, the White House will host several top U.S. steel and aluminum executives for what could be a major trade announcement, according to two people familiar with the meeting.

A residential building, built in the British colonial period, stands in Karachi, Pakistan, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

At Pakistan's painful birth in 1947, the ensuing chaos meant little attention was paid to the architecture of British colonial rulers that influenced the country's biggest city, Karachi. More than 70 years later, many architectural gems are either crumbling or under threat from real estate developers in Pakistan's commercial capital which is mushrooming into a mega-city.

A witness in the case of two Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar told a courtroom that he wrote notes on his hand about where the pair were arrested to jog his memory. The location of the arrests has emerged as a key point of contention in the proceedings to decide whether Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, will be charged under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Donald Tusk defended an EU plan to control Northern Ireland’s trade regulation after Brexit which has angered the British, saying he would ask Prime Minister Theresa May today if she had any better idea.

Investors' fears that populist forces will win Italy's election are misplaced, writes Paul Wallace in a column on the real reason to worry about the March 4 vote.

“ "Italian political risk is overhyped. By contrast there is undue complacency about Italy’s vulnerable economy, the third biggest in the euro area." ”

Drugmakers are racing to scoop up patient health records and strike deals with technology companies as big data analytics start to unlock a trove of information about how medicines perform in the real world.

Music streaming service Spotify filed for a direct listing of its shares, laying out financial data for the first time that cheered some analysts but led others to question how it could turn a profit from its growing subscriber base.

Sky, the European pay-TV group at the center of a fierce takeover battle, said it would add online video service Netflix to a new TV bundle, bringing drama like “The Crown” to its sport and entertainment offer for the first time.

A racially motivated attack and a growing backlash against migrants have put race at the heart of Italy’s election campaign. Many fear not only hard-right, but also small fascist groups, are on the rise.