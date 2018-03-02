Friday Morning Briefing

Good morning. While Holi celebrations are underway across India, the picture isn’t quite as vivid in the United States.

A man smeared in coloured powder poses during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

"Trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump tweeted today, striking a defiant tone after global criticism of his plan to slap tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Fears of an escalating trade war roiled Asian markets, hitting the share prices of steelmakers and manufacturers supplying U.S. markets particularly hard.

In a case of reality TV meets Washington, Trump is bringing television cameras into normally private White House talks with lawmakers that feature sharp debates and, seemingly, policy-making on the fly. The meetings make Trump look engaged and interested, countering critics who have questioned his mental acuity, but they have done little to advance policy.

Businesses blocked doors with sandbags and officials warned residents of waterfront homes to be ready to evacuate as the northeastern United States braced for a powerful storm that threatened to flood coasts from Maine to North Carolina.

Three-hundred pounds of Miyazaki Wagyu beef will be sliced, 1,500 quail eggs cracked and some 1,400 champagne corks popped as Hollywood’s stars dine on chef Wolfgang Puck’s recipes after the Oscars are handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Kachalla Bukar, father of Aisha Kachalla, a missing student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, holds a dress of her daughter in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Kachalla Bukar's eyes filled with tears when he looked at a blue plastic basket containing his 14-year-old daughter's belongings. Aisha Kachalla is one of 110 girls abducted on Feb. 19 by suspected Boko Haram militants from her school in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria. Her parents, like many others, cherish keepsakes that provide the only connection to their children while they wait for news.

China kicked off this year’s parliamentary season with an attack on those in the West who seek to besmirch the country for their own nefarious purposes, with a government spokesman quoting Martin Luther King Jr. in an appeal for understanding.

Syrian government forces aim to advance into the eastern Ghouta region one “bite” at a time, a pro-government commander said today, as a war monitor said the army had seized new ground from rebels.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain was close to agreeing the terms with Brussels of an implementation period that will help smooth the country’s exit from the European Union.

“ "In spite of Putin’s boasts, lack of American resolve cannot be a chink in the armor of global nonproliferation." ”

If true, Russia's development of advanced new nuclear weapons "could have serious consequences for U.S.–Russian bilateral relations and implications for nuclear nonproliferation efforts worldwide,” writes CATO Institute policy analyst Caroline Dorminey. However, Washington's nuclear deterrent threat is secure and U.S. policymakers shouldn't overreact.

The gasps in the audience were clearly audible at the auction of Mexico’s oil blocks a month ago as Royal Dutch Shell’s hefty bids were announced one by one.The size of Shell’s cash payments - $343 million out of the total of $525 million that Mexico earned in the sale - far outstripped its competitors’ offers, guaranteeing that the company swept up nine of the 19 offshore blocks. The Anglo-Dutch major knew something no one else did.

Cryptocurrencies are failing as a form of money and have shown classic signs of being a financial bubble, requiring regulators to protect consumers and stop their use for illegal activities, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

General Motors’ South Korean unit plans to slash 5,000 jobs, or about 30 percent of its workforce, but keep production steady if Seoul agrees to its $2.8 billion proposal for the loss-making operation, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Director Firas Fayyad tells Reuters his Oscar-nominated documentary‘The Last Men of Aleppo’ tells a story that was worth risking his and his cinematographers’ lives.