Tuesday Morning Briefing

The tech sector is experiencing blows from all sides today as Facebook faces calls to explain a data misuse scandal and an Uber self-driving car kills a pedestrian in Arizona.

A picture illustration shows a Facebook logo reflected in a person's eye, in Zenica, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Highlights

Mark Zuckerberg has handed users one more reason to quit Facebook. Newspaper reports that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica used millions of user profiles creates fresh risks at the social network he founded. People are already spending less time on Facebook. The danger is that members may unfriend it altogether.

An Uber self-driving car hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Arizona, police said yesterday, marking the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle and a potential blow to the technology expected to transform transportation.

President Donald Trump will soon make it easier to export some types of lethal U.S.-made drones to potentially dozens more allies and partners, according to people familiar with the plan. Trump is expected to ease rules for such foreign sales under a long-delayed new policy on unmanned military aircraft due to be rolled out as early as this month, the first phase of a broader overhaul of arms export regulations.

A package bomb containing nails and shrapnel that was destined for an address in Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution center in San Antonio, injuring one employee, San Antonio fire officials said.

U.S. film and TV studio The Weinstein Company, whose ex-Chairman Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault, said it filed for bankruptcy and was ending all non-disclosure agreements that may have silenced some women.

World

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was held in custody and questioned by magistrates investigating whether late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi helped finance his 2007 election campaign, an official in the French judiciary said.

North Korea’s growing missile arsenal might be the most obvious and immediate military threat facing Japan, but defense planners in Tokyo are focused on a much larger and more challenging foe as they prepare for the years ahead: China's activities in the South China Sea.

The world’s last male northern white rhino has died, the Kenyan conservancy taking care of it said, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world although scientists still hope they can save it from extinction.

Commentary

As Ukraine's struggle against Russia continues, Kiev must also address the growing problem of violent ultranationalist and neo-Nazi vigilantes — who often act with the tacit approval of law enforcement agencies." Despite his weak position, Poroshenko still has some options for reducing the threat from the far right," writes Josh Cohen.

Business

Global equities trod water ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, while investors reassessed their views of tech stocks following a slump in Facebook’s shares after reports of data misuse.

Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security, three major parts producers have told Reuters, handicapping Samsung and others on a technology that is set to be worth billions in revenue over the next few years.

Ten years after the start of the financial crisis, what was once the province of shady stoners and drug cartels is now a thriving industry, with recreational marijuana legal in states ranging from California to Massachusetts.

Amazon.com is making a push for merchants on its website to sell goods into other countries, setting the stage for greater competition with rival marketplaces run by eBay and potentially Alibaba.

Reuters TV

From a stern warning to Taiwan to a pledge to open up trade, Xi gave insight into a new China under his leadership. And as Reuters’ Ben Blanchard reports, there was also an unspoken message running through the summit.