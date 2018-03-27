Tuesday Morning Briefing

A U.S. Army crew chief flying on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter observes the successful test of flares during a training flight in Afghanistan, March 14, 2018. Picture taken March 14, 2018. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook/Handout via REUTERS.

Highlights

The United States is expelling 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in punishing the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain. America’s most sweeping expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Cold War may have seemed like a dramatic escalation in Washington’s response to Moscow, but the groundwork for a more confrontational U.S. posture had been taking shape for months — in plain sight.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg will not answer questions from British lawmakers over how millions of users’ data got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica as the company faces further pressure on both sides of the Atlantic. here

In the latest development of the scandal, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie said that Canadian company AggregateIQ worked on software called Ripon which was used to identify Republican voters ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. here

World

Dozens of Chinese naval vessels are exercising this week with an aircraft carrier in a large show of force off Hainan island in the South China Sea, satellite images obtained by Reuters show. The photos, taken yesterday show what some analysts described as an unusually large display of the Chinese military’s growing naval might. here

Commentary: South Africa’s Ramaphosa now must deal with the Zuma faction’s last-gasp dose of venom, injected at the 2017 party conference that ended Zuma’s reign. The poison pill: engineering a momentous policy change that committed the ANC to land expropriation without compensation. Can Ramaphosa find a way to dilute his party's commitment to the policy, asks William Saunderson-Meyer. here

Charged: the future of auto

“Electric cars are disasters. They are evil. We are very nervous,” Ha Bu-young, the head of the Hyundai Motor union, South Korea’s biggest and most powerful union, told Reuters in an interview late last week, warning Hyundai workers may face a similar crisis to the one hitting General Motors’ South Korean unit as sales in key markets slide. here

At a small plant intended to help revitalize a town ravaged by the 2011 earthquake, Nissan is giving its costly electric vehicle batteries new life after they pass their peak performance. here

China said it will work to improve levels of standardization in its electric vehicle industry - a sector it is aggressively promoting to help combat smog and to position the country as a leading car-making giant in the future. here

