Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. Trump postpones steel tariffs on Canada, the EU and Mexico, Apple is set to report its quarterly earnings and both Koreas start enacting a summit pledge.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Highlights

U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and has reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil, the White House said.

“The human being’s role in the workplace is less to do repetitive things all the time and more to do the non-repetitive tasks that bring new kinds of value,” said Anthony Carnevale, director of the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce in the United States. Even those training for a specific field, from plumbing to aerospace engineering, need to be nimble enough to constantly learn new technologies and apply their skills on the fly.

Eight women and children from a caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants have sought asylum in the United States after officials allowed them entry from Mexico, fueling hope among their companions who remain camped outside the border crossing.

World

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program that could step up pressure on the United States to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

North and South Korea began dismantling loudspeakers that blared propaganda across their heavily fortified border, South Korea’s defense ministry said, fulfilling a promise made at last week’s historic summit.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been held in government custody in Myanmar for 141 days, follow the latest updates on the case.

Commentary

If the United States withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal on May 12, sanctions will be re-imposed on importers of Iranian crude oil. However, those embargoes will be less effective than they were six years ago, writes Carlos Pascual, who led the 2012 negotiations on the sanctions. Instead, the most effective strategy for Middle East stability "defies conventional wisdom: it is building an international coalition for a ceasefire in Yemen."

Business

Plane maker Boeing said it will buy aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash to expand its aircraft services business.

In West Texas, rising oil prices are fueling a sharp economic upswing, lifting employment and pay to records, driving up spending at hotels, restaurants, and car dealerships, and raising the cost of housing and other essentials.

Apple's multi-hundred billion cash stockpile and stalling growth in services such as iCloud present an opportunity and a concern that some investors hope will be addressed in the company’s quarterly earnings report.

The European Commission said that Trump’s decision not to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union for now prolonged business uncertainty and the EU should get a permanent exemption.

Reuters TV

A Taiwan official says China offered the Dominican Republic a $3.1 billion package of investments and loans to get them to sever ties with Taiwan, a diplomatic blow to the self-ruled island.