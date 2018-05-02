Wednesday Morning Briefing

Special Counsel Mueller raises the possibility of issuing a subpoena for Trump, Facebook outlines its plans to launch an online dating service and Texas sues the Trump administration to try and end the ‘Dreamers’ program.

FBI Director Robert Mueller arrives at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Highlights

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyers in March, raised the possibility of issuing a subpoena for Trump if he declines to talk to investigators in the Russia probe, a former lawyer for the president said.

Texas and six other Republican-governed states sued the Trump administration to try to end a program launched by Democratic former President Barack Obama that protects immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Commentary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered no substantive evidence at Monday's news conference that Iran has violated the multinational nuclear agreement, but it could give Donald Trump more impetus to withdraw from the deal, writes former nuclear negotiator Seyed Hossein Mousavian. "Implicit in Trump’s approach is that he can bully and pressure Iran into meeting his demands. However, the track record of U.S.-Iran relations since the 1979 Iranian revolution leaves little room to believe that Iran concedes to pressure."

World

Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to force the ruling elite to relinquish its grip on power.

A judge in Myanmar declared that a witness who said two Reuters reporters accused of possessing state secrets were framed by police was credible, dealing a blow to the prosecution in what has become a landmark press freedom case. Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been imprisoned for 142 days.

China’s foreign ministry reiterated that all sides should continue to uphold the Iran nuclear agreement, and that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said many times Iran is in compliance with the deal.

The Wider Image

Pictures show journalists killed in the second of two explosions that rocked Kabul during the morning rush hour. They were taken by Reuters photographer Omar Sobhani, 10 or 15 seconds after a suicide bomber, apparently targeting members of the media, detonated his explosives.

Facebook

Facebook is entering the dating game, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said, planning a dating service to matchmake millions of people on the world’s largest online social network and nudge them into spending more time there.

Facebook’s Messenger app launched an augmented reality feature to allow people to see products they are shopping for as if they already have them, such as a car parked in a driveway, in a move aimed at drawing in potential advertisers.

Ireland’s High Court has refused a request by Facebook to delay referral to Europe’s top court of a landmark privacy case that could strike down legal instruments used by U.S. tech companies to transfer EU users’ data to the United States.

Breakingviews TV: Facebook’s developers are worried, and perhaps WhatsApp users should be. Rob Cox and Richard Beales explore how Mark Zuckerberg’s $500 billion social network could squeeze financial juice out of both of them.