Friday Morning Briefing

Lieutenant Aaron Hew Lew, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas near a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Highlights

Residents on the Big Island of Hawaii were alerted to rising levels of toxic gas from lava-oozing fissures, and geologists warned that new areas east of the erupting Kilauea volcano may be at risk of molten rock bursting from the ground.

Exclusive: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has handed back three private jets he was leasing because U.S. sanctions imposed on him last month make it impossible to keep using the planes, the firm retained by the owners to sell the aircraft said.

Landmark U.S. “net neutrality” rules will expire on June 11, and new regulations handing providers broad new power over how consumers can access the internet will take effect, the Federal Communications Commission said in setting the date.

World

A worker waits for an elevator to transport young pigs out of Guangxi Yangxiang's high-rise pig farm, at Yaji Mountain Forest Park in Guangxi province, China, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dominique Patton

On Yaji Mountain in southern China, they are checking in the sows a thousand head per floor in high-rise “hog hotels”. Privately owned agricultural company Guangxi Yangxiang is running two seven-floor sow breeding operations, and is putting up four more, including one with as many as 13 floors that will be the world’s tallest building of its kind.

Turkish police detained 150 soldiers over alleged links to the U.S.-based preacher who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup in 2016, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Europe has sent just over half the plastic waste it used to ship to China to other parts of Asia since Beijing’s environmental crackdown closed the world’s biggest recycling market in January. The knotty problem is what to do with the rest.

Commentary

U.S. decision on Iran unlikely to affect North Korea talks: Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran deal is unlikely to affect his talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. There are key geopolitical differences between the two countries, writes Katharine H.S. Moon, and those who worry that the administration’s break with the JCPOA sends the wrong signals to Pyongyang "overstate the impact of the U.S. withdrawal."

Bank of England governors are too powerful for their own good: Governor Mark Carney, who was busy fielding questions from the press about the BoE’s decision on interest rates, oversees several powerful committees in his role as the central figure in determining British monetary policy. "That’s too much power to confer on one person, however gifted, and one institution, however gilded," writes Paul Wallace.

Autos

Trump to talk fuel rules with major automakers Trump will meet 10 major automakers at the White House to discuss the fate of landmark fuel efficiency standards and a looming confrontation with California and other major states.5 MIN READ

U.S. activist fund Elliott to vote against Hyundai restructuring plan U.S. activist fund Elliott Management said it will vote against Hyundai's restructuring plan and urged other shareholders to reject the proposal to reform South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.4 MIN READ

Mazda taps Americas head as CEO to raise game in its biggest market Mazda Motor has named the head of its Americas operations as its next president and CEO after its current chief steps down in June, as Japan’s fifth-largest automaker seeks to expand in North America, its biggest market.2 MIN READ

South Korea takes more cautious view on GM Korea turnaround than U.S. automaker General Motors’ South Korean unit is expected to swing to a profit from 2022, state-run Korea Development Bank said, offering a more subdued outlook for the troubled unit compared with the U.S. automaker which sees a profit from 2019.

Reuters TV

President Donald Trump announces via Twitter that he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on June 12 in Singapore.