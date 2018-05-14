Monday Morning Briefing

Palestinians protest the opening of U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Trump pledges to help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’ and Facebook suspends 200 apps through data misuse investigation.

A Palestinian demonstrator shouts during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Jerusalem

Israeli troops killed at least 28 Palestinians along the Gaza border, health officials said, as demonstrators streamed to the frontier on the day the United States prepared to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

The United States opens its embassy in Jerusalem, a move that has delighted Israel and infuriated Palestinians. The new embassy is located in a compound that cuts across the 1949 Armistice Line that separated West Jerusalem from No Man’s Land, which Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day War and has held under occupation ever since.

Israel launched celebrations on Sunday for the U.S. Embassy’s relocation to Jerusalem, a move whose break with world consensus was underscored by the absence of most envoys to the country from a reception hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

United States

President Donald Trump pledged to help ZTE Corp "get back into business, fast" after a U.S. ban crippled the Chinese technology company, offering a job-saving concession to Beijing ahead of high-stakes trade talks this week. Trump’s unexpected announcement was a stunning reversal, given Washington’s tough stance on Chinese trade practices that have put the world’s two largest economies on course for a possible trade war.

Trump administration demands in NAFTA trade negotiations meant to push auto jobs back to the United States may not be enough to spark a shift in where automakers build cars and trucks.

Commentary: Ironically, Donald Trump’s diplomatic progress in North Korea may have played a major role in his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, writes Maysam Behravesh. "It seems clear that, from Trump’s perspective, the Iran deal and the diplomatic advances with North Korea are closely related – and that his policy of maximum pressure is paying off."

World

Director General of MI5 Andrew Parker looks on, as he delivers a speech in central London, on the security threat facing Britain October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau

Britain and the European Union must retain close security ties after Brexit to foil Islamic State militant attacks and counter Russia’s “pernicious” attempts to subvert Western democracies, the head of Britain’s domestic spy agency said.

Democratic Republic of Congo reported 39 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of Ebola between April 4 and May 13, including 19 deaths, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

A family of Islamist militants in Indonesia carried an eight-year-old into a suicide bomb attack against police in Surabaya, a day after another militant family killed 13 people in suicide attacks on three churches in the same city.

Business

Facebook has so far suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data, in a response to a scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips is preparing to sell its North Sea fields as the company focuses on shale operations in its home market, industry and banking sources said.

HSBC Holdings said it has performed the world’s first trade finance transaction using a single blockchain platform, in a push to boost efficiency in the multi-trillion-dollar funding of international trade.

Xerox has scrapped a planned $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that also hands control of the U.S. photocopier giant to new management.

Reuters TV

Moqtada al-Sadr, a powerful Shi’ite cleric who has led uprisings against the U.S., is winning Iraq’s election, the electoral commission said.