Thursday Morning Briefing

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon sought to promote ‘a culture war’, South Korea intends to mediate after North Korea’s threat to pull out of summit with Trump and a Myanmar policeman denies giving imprisoned Reuters reporters secret documents to incriminate them.

Former Cambridge Analytica research director Christopher Wylie is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Cambridge Analytica and the Future of Data Privacy on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

Highlights

Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon wanted to use personal information collected online to promote “a culture war,” a whistleblower on now-defunct political data firm Cambridge Analytica told U.S. senators.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan sought to head off revolts from the right and center of his Republican Party as lawmakers battled over legislation that would protect young illegal immigrants from deportation.

Europe’s technology giant SAP is rolling out mindfulness training to all 22,000 German staff and offering consulting services to other firms. It teaches them to pay attention to the present moment, and tune in to thoughts, feelings and surroundings.

World

Directional signs bearing North Korean and U.S. flags are seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea said it would seek to mediate between the United States and North Korea after Pyongyang threatened to pull out of an unprecedented summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and Trump on June 12 in Singapore.

A Myanmar policeman told a court he met two Reuters reporters on the night of their arrest in December, but denied giving them secret documents to incriminate them. His testimony contradicted a previous witness who last week said police had “set up” the pair. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. Follow updates in their case.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe would try to protect its companies doing business with Iran from U.S. sanctions, reimposed over Tehran’s nuclear program, but said giants like Total would make their own choices.

Commentary:

Mexico's populist presidential frontrunner is using Donald Trump's playbook in the upcoming Mexican election, writes columnist Andrés Martinez. "[Andrés Manuel López Obrador] would almost certainly represent a return to the country’s more authoritarian, statist past. With an inward- and backward-looking view of the world, his slogan may not be “Make Mexico Great Again,” but it might as well be “Make Mexico Mexico Again.”

Tech

Mobileye, Intel’s Israel-based autonomous driving unit, has signed a contract to supply eight million cars at a European automaker with its self-driving technologies, a company official told Reuters.

Beijing’s unslakeable thirst for the latest technology has spurred a proliferation of "accelerators” in Silicon Valley that aim to identify promising startups and bring them to China.

China regulatory authorities have approved the $18 billion sale of Toshiba’s chip unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, without citing sources.

Google’s YouTube said it will launch a new music streaming service, YouTube Music, next week and unveil soon a premium service that will charge more for its original shows.

Reuters TV

The latest Ebola outbreak in West Africa has now reached a major population center, meaning it may be about to get much harder to contain. Stopping these repeat manifestations of the virus cuts to questions of education and food sources in the region.