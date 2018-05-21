Monday Morning Briefing

From Venezuela’s election to U.S.-China trade talks, catch up with the Morning Briefing.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands with supporters during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

VENEZUELA

Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolas Maduro faced fresh international censure after re-election in a vote foes denounced as a farce cementing autocracy in the crisis-stricken OPEC nation. The 55-year-old successor to former president Hugo Chavez hailed his win as a victory against “imperialism,” but his main rival refused to recognize the result alleging irregularities.

Venezuela has had massive turnouts at its recent presidential elections, but turnout dropped drastically for Sunday’s election due to a boycott from the opposition. Reuters Graphics charts the results.

Poor Venezuelans scanned state-issued “fatherland cards” at red tents after voting yesterday in hope of receiving a prize promised by Maduro, a practice opponents said was akin to vote-buying.

CHINA

China on Monday praised a significant dialing back of trade tension with the United States, with the government saying agreement was in the interests of both countries while state media trumpeted what it saw as China’s refusal to surrender.

The Philippines expressed “serious concerns” over the presence of China’s strategic bombers in the disputed South China Sea and its foreign ministry has taken “appropriate diplomatic action”, the spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte said.

WORLD

Hawaii faced a new hazard as lava flows from Kilauea’s volcanic eruption could produce clouds of acid fumes, steam and glass-like particles as they reach the Pacific, authorities said.

Cubans in eastern Holguin province held a funeral on Sunday for an art instructor and her small child, the first of 67 Holguin residents to be brought home for burial out of 110 people who died Friday in Cuba’s worst plane crash since 1989.

At Reuters, more than 50 editors, producers and reporters from Botswana to Brixton coordinated coverage of the latest union in the British royal family. In this podcast, Jamillah Knowles, a Reuters social media editor, looks at how the world’s largest news organization curated real-time updates from Windsor.

BUSINESS

After the near collapse of his company following the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster and a three-year slump in oil prices, BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley is hardly relaxed. “It doesn’t feel like we are in a serene time for any energy company,” Dudley told Reuters in an interview.

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group has shelved a restructuring plan which would have given the son of its aging chairman more control of the conglomerate, following opposition from investors including U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.

U.S. small-cap stocks look poised to extend a breakout rally, especially if oil prices advance deeper into levels last seen in 2014 to drive further gains in the small energy companies that have provided leadership in recent week, analysts and investors said.

REUTERS TV

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will ask the Justice Department to look into whether or not the Obama administration infiltrated or surveilled his 2016 campaign.