Tuesday Morning Briefing

Highlights

Labourers clean the fountain in the historic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, India, May 19, 2018. Picture taken May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Texas political leaders are considering installing airport-style security at public schools and screening students for mental health issues as alternatives to gun control to thwart a repeat of last week’s deadly shooting at a Houston-area high school. here

A Swiss robot is one of new breed of AI weeders that investors say could disrupt the $100 billion pesticides and seeds industry by reducing the need for universal herbicides and the genetically modified crops that tolerate them. here

How do Iranians view the United States since its withdrawal from the nuclear deal? Commentary contributor and State Department veteran Peter Van Buren just returned from a week-long trip there, where he met with university students and scholars. here

World

A Myanmar judge will rule today whether to allow the submission of evidence police say they obtained from the mobile phones of two Reuters reporters arrested in December for alleged possession of secret documents. Follow more coverage on the case with our dedicated page. here

The government of ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak deceived parliament over the finances of state fund 1MDB and suppressed an investigation by intimidating and purging anti-corruption agents, officials said today. here

Sweden will send out instructions to its citizens next week on how to cope with an outbreak of war, as the country faces an assertive Russia across the Baltic Sea. Here is what is in the 20-page pamphlet, the first public awareness campaign of its kind since the days of the Cold War. here

The Marie Stopes Ladies who drive from village to village in the remote north of Burkina Faso offering free contraception, advice on family planning, sexual health and sometimes abortion, may have to stop work in June. The ten have been entirely funded by a $1.25 million grant from USAID but the U.S. development agency cut all money for Marie Stopes International when it refused to comply with a rule reinstated by Republican President Donald Trump in January 2017. here

Tesla’s Musk admits Model 3 braking flaw, promises fix

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said late on Monday that the braking issue on Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan, pointed out by Consumer Reports, can be fixed with a firmware update which the electric car maker will be rolling out in a few days.

1 min read

Sony in $2.3 billion deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher

Sony Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it would pay about $2.3 billion to gain control of EMI, becoming the world’s largest music publisher in an industry that has found new life on the back of streaming services.

4 min read

U.S. farmers plow ahead with plantings as China trade war fears ebb

U.S. farmers said they would push ahead with plantings planned before U.S.-China trade tensions eased and, now that the two countries have resumed talks, take a wait-and-see approach to President Donald Trump’s promises for more sales to China.

5 min read

Reuters TV

Trump to press Moon on Kim summit status

Archbishop ‘guilty’ of child sex abuse cover up

Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling

