Wednesday Morning Briefing

The Parkland school massacre in Florida has had little lasting impact on U.S. views on gun control, three months after the shooting deaths of 17 people propelled a national movement by some student survivors, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Two groups at opposite ends of the gun debate were set to meet Texas Governor Greg Abbott today to look for solutions days after a shooter killed 10 people in a Houston-area high school.
Making stuff used to be the grubby alternative to office work. But now a new breed of makers are quitting good jobs to get their hands dirty. Watch the latest in our World of Work series.
Orders for the mining machines and construction bulldozers made at this sprawling Caterpillar factory in central Illinois have jumped, in general, three-fold over the past year. But meeting that boom in demand at the world’s largest heavy equipment manufacturer is a challenge.
International journalists left on a marathon journey to a North Korean nuclear test site on Wednesday, after Pyongyang belatedly cleared a number of South Korean media to witness what it says will be the dismantling of its only nuclear test facility.
As Donald Trump met South Korea's Moon Jae-in at the White House Tuesday, columnist Peter Apps offered a reality check on what to expect if the U.S.-North Korea summit goes ahead for Reuters Commentary. "What does seem increasingly clear... is that the sort of breakthrough some in the White House had hoped for – particularly Pyongyang giving up its nuclear weapons – was never really on the table."
Iran kept up a drumbeat of opposition to U.S. demands for sweeping change in its foreign policy and nuclear program, and Tehran's ally Damascus dismissed out of hand a U.S. call for a withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria.
Author Philip Roth, who was both hailed and derided for laying bare the neuroses and obsessions that haunted the modern Jewish-American experience, died on Tuesday at the age of 85, his agent said.
A criminal gang in South Africa who kidnapped a teenage boy on Sunday are demanding a ransom in bitcoin cryptocurrency of nearly $120,000, police said.
Israel’s defense expertise drives tech boom for autonomous cars
Investment from firms seeking access to Israeli expertise in automated driving, much of it gathered by engineers during their military conscription, is pouring into startups. Read more on the future of the auto industry with Charged.
Tesla trims up to $14,000 off Model X in China after tariff cuts
Tesla has slashed up to $14,000 off its Model X in China after Beijing announced major tariff cuts for imported automobiles, a potential sales boost for the U.S. firm as the world’s largest auto market pivots towards electric cars.
Mark Zuckerberg tells EU ‘sorry’ for data leak
Saddam’s superyacht ends up as sailors’ hotel