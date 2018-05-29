Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. From the diplomatic flurry over the Trump-Kim summit to France’s ‘Spiderman’ hero, catch up on the latest headlines.

NORTH KOREA

North Korea has dispatched top officials to the United States and Singapore, the latest indication that an on-again-off-again summit with President Trump may go ahead.

Trump said meetings were being held to set up a summit and confirmed that a top North Korean official was en route to New York.

EUROPE

A deepening political crisis in Italy provoked a second day of heavy selling on European financial markets, with the euro cut to a 6-1/2 month low, stocks punished and short-term borrowing costs surging for the government in Rome.

The euro looked to have dodged a bullet when Italy’s would-be eurosceptic coalition government collapsed at the weekend, but it may turn out to have been the opening salvo in a war over Europe’s single currency.

WORLD

Palestinian militants fired more than 25 mortar bombs from Gaza into Israel today, the Israeli military said, in one of the heaviest barrages in years.

Police in Myanmar examined the mobile phones of two Reuters reporters accused of possessing secret documents without a search warrant after their arrests in December, an officer told a court yesterday, in what has become a landmark press freedom case. Read more on Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo’s case.

Nouf al-Anzy’s new life shows how Saudi Arabia’s social reforms are helping its struggling economy. Six months ago she got her first job, one of tens of thousands of women to do so as the government tackles prejudice against female employment. Read the latest in the World at Work series.

BUSINESS

Blame it on Trump, Iran or Venezuela. Rising oil prices combined with a heavy debt load killed the world’s biggest private equity oil and gas industry deal last week. Here’s why gas-producer Santos jilted Harbour Energy at the altar.

Trump is running out of time to deliver a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement he promised for this year and people involved in the talks say the crunch is largely of his administration’s own making.

France on Monday offered citizenship to an illegal immigrant from Mali who scaled the facade of a Paris apartment block to save a boy who was about to fall from a fourth-floor balcony, President Emmanuel Macron said.