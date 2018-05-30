Wednesday Morning Briefing

China fights back at renewed U.S. trade threats, Italy renews attempt to form coalition government and prison day-release under scrutiny in Belgian after killings.

FILE PHOTO: China Shipping containers sit on a ship in the Port of Los Angeles after being imported to the U.S., California, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Trade

China lashed out at renewed threats from the White House on trade, warning that it was ready to fight back if Washington was looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Fresh off a $7 billion rescue for its loss-making South Korean operation, General Motors faces a new threat as Trump considers higher vehicle import tariffs that could “make or break” its Asian subsidiary.

Tariffs on steel, threats of car import levies and intense pressure for a two-way economic deal: despite warm personal ties, Trump is giving Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decidedly tough time on trade.

Italy

Italy searched for a last-minute exit from almost three months of political turmoil, with its biggest party looking to make a renewed attempt to form a coalition government with the right-wing League, a source said.

Commentary: Italy’s newly-coalesced populist government is committed to a strategy of confrontation with the European Union that it helped found and now may destroy, writes John Lloyd.”This will be a struggle for the future of Europe – and thus for the shape of the 21st century world.”

World

Belgian authorities faced questions over why a prison inmate, believed to have been radicalized in jail, was let out for a day and used it to kill three people in the city of Liege as well as a former associate.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected Ukraine’s allegation that Moscow was behind Tuesday’s murder of a Russian dissident journalist in Kiev, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.

The Israel-Gaza border fell quiet under an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire after the most intense flareup of hostilities between Palestinian militants and Israel since a 2014 war.

Tech

It can crack your smartphone password in seconds, rip personal data from call and messaging apps, and peruse your contact book. The Chinese-made XDH-CF-5600 scanner - or “mobile phone sleuth”, as sales staff described it when touting its claimed features - was one of hundreds of surveillance gadgets on display at a recent police equipment fair in Beijing.

The driver of a Tesla Model S crashed into an unoccupied, parked police vehicle in Laguna Beach, California, and the driver told investigators the Tesla was in “Autopilot” mode at the time, police said.

Tesla’s battery cell supplier Panasonic said it is aiming to develop automotive batteries without using cobalt in the near future amid soaring prices of the key battery ingredient.

Reuters TV

A tweet from Roseanne Barr likening a former Obama official to an ape got her hit show canceled by ABC.