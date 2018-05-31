Thursday Morning Briefing

Inmate deaths mount as pleas are unheeded in Louisiana jail and old voting machines stir concerns among U.S. officials, catch up on the latest headlines with the Morning Briefing.

The outside of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison is seen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana March 5, 2018. Picture taken March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Highlights

A nurse said Louisiana jail inmate Paul Cleveland was faking when he was found on the floor of his cell, naked and covered in feces. He said he was too weak to shower. Two hours later, he was dead from a gastrointestinal bleed. Read the latest from Reuters Special Reports.

U.S. election officials responsible for managing more than a dozen close races this November share a fear: Outdated voting machines in their districts could undermine confidence in election results that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.

The growing number of apprenticeships in the U.S. has more to do with European companies importing the practice into their American operations than with the long-running NBC television reality show and its former host who now lives in the White House. Read more on the world at work.

World

Interior Ministry members stand guard near the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery on the day of the election of the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, in Kiev, Ukraine August 13, 2014. Picture taken August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

One recent Sunday morning in the western Ukrainian village of Ptycha, a battle for control of the church between rival Orthodox factions forced parishioners to worship in unusual places. The standoff is the upshot of a tussle that pits a church aligned with Russian Orthodoxy — widely referred to in Ukraine as the Moscow Patriarchate — against a breakaway rival called the Kiev Patriarchate.

Italy is awaiting a decision from right-wing leader Matteo Salvini on whether to join a last-ditch attempt to form a government and avoid snap elections that would be focused on membership of the euro zone. In addition, euro support in Italy has been declining over the last 15 years and the election of populist parties rises the fear that Italy might quit the monetary union.

Exclusive: Mexican presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has extended his lead well beyond his nearest rivals with just a month to go before the July 1 election, an opinion poll showed.

Commentary:

Over the last two weeks, every household in Sweden received a booklet of instructions on how to prepare for war. Issued by the government and including instructions for every Swedish resident to resist an invader by all means necessary, it was a dramatic sign of just how quickly the recently unthinkable has become something Europe’s Nordic governments in particular feel they must address, writes Peter Apps.

Business

ExxonMobil’s global oil marketing team stormed into China this week hoping to elbow aside rivals and gain access to the nation’s “teapot” refining market, executives told Reuters.

Washington will announce plans to impose tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports as early as today, two sources said, while a magazine reported Trump was now focused on pushing German cars from the country.

Foreign banks and funds are set to benefit from a move by U.S. regulators to simplify a trading rule that foreign banks and regulators say has inadvertently ensnared firms operating as far afield as Europe and Asia.

The aluminum empire of Russian magnate Oleg Deripaska is in close contact with the U.S. Treasury, but needs until mid-summer to come up with a plan to meet U.S. requirements to escape sanctions, the chairman of its holding company told Reuters.

Reuters TV

Thailand is a new dumping ground for scrap electronics from around the world, say police and environmentalists, the latest country to feel the impact of a Chinese government crackdown on imports of high-tech trash.