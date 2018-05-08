Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. The world awaits a decision from Trump on the Iran deal, New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigns after abuse allegations and female coders in Afghanistan design games to fight opium and inequality.

Participants gather for the annual May bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

IRAN

Donald Trump will announce today whether he will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal or stay in and work with European allies who have struggled to persuade him that it has successfully halted Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran seeks constructive relations with the world but will continue domestic development despite possible sanctions. Iran suggested its economy would not be hurt whatever happened, but its rial was near record lows against the dollar in the free market as Iranians tried to buy hard currency, fearing financial turmoil if Trump quits the deal.

UNITED STATES

New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned resigned yesterday after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine.

Commentary: The Senate’s confirmation hearing for Gina Haspel to be director of the CIA will be the last chance for the U.S. to confront its history of torturing terrorist suspects. Senator John McCain has already sent Haspel detailed written questions about the agency’s controversial techniques; Pulitzer Prize-winning CIA expert Tim Weiner has a few more.

WORLD

Lava spewing in fountains up to 300 feet high from an erupting Hawaiian volcano has destroyed 35 homes and other buildings, officials said on Monday, warning residents allowed brief visits to their properties to be prepared to flee at a moment’s notice.

In India, Modi’s government last month introduced the death penalty for rape of girls below 12 and increased the minimum punishment for those whose victims were under 16. But the emergency order did not mention boys, although a government survey has showed that male minors were more likely to be victims than female minors.

Think Super Mario Bros, but with an Afghan twist. This is how Afghanistan’s first generation of female coders explain their abilities as game-makers after uploading more than 20 games on digital app stores this year.

BUSINESS

Comcast is asking investment banks to increase a bridge financing facility by as much as $60 billion so it can make an all-cash offer for the media assets that Twenty-First Century Fox has agreed to sell to Walt Disney.

Investors in global chipmakers have had a rocky ride in the last few months on worries about a slowing smartphone market, but a clamor for more video content from consumers is underpinning buoyant sales for memory-chip makers.

REUTERS TV

These podcasters record every week from across the Atlantic to obsess over every detail about the upcoming royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.