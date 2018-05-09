Wednesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. European leaders scramble to pick up the pieces of the Iran nuclear deal, Kabul is rocked by another spate of violence and new volcano fissures force more evacuations on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Lieutenant Aaron Hew Lew, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas near a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

IRAN

Dismayed European allies sought sought to salvage the international nuclear pact with Iran after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the landmark accord, prompting scorn from Tehran.

“Trump does not have the mental capacity to deal with issues,” the speaker of Iran’s parliament told the assembly yesterday in a live broadcast on state TV. Members of parliament burned a U.S. flag and a symbolic copy of the deal as the session began, alongside chanting “Death to America”.

Oil prices rose more than 3 percent today, hitting 3-1/2-year highs. America’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord also signals the collapse of $38 billion in plane deals between Tehran and Western companies.

WORLD

Gunmen set off at least three explosions in Afghan capital Kabul today and then battled the security forces from buildings they occupied in the latest in a spate of violence to rock the city.

Emergency crews ordered Hawaii residents to leave their homes after two new fissures opened up near the Kilauea volcano, almost a week after it started a series of huge explosions. In an interactive map, Reuters Graphics chart the latest developments as Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, spews lava into residential areas on Hawaii’s Big Island.

A Myanmar policeman now serving a prison sentence gave more details to a court today about how he says two Reuters reporters were framed by police in what has become a landmark press freedom case for the Southeast Asian nation.

UNITED STATES

Trump said that three Americans detained by North Korea have been released and are on their way home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

There is a growing consensus among economists and policymakers that keeping the U.S. economy on track will not be enough to help areas left behind by a decade-long recovery. Often with large minority populations, those areas include cities like St. Louis, Cleveland and Baltimore - 20th century industrial powerhouses hit hard by globalization, demographic changes, and the shift to a service-based economy.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won the Republican Senate nomination in West Virginia yesterday, beating former coal executive Don Blankenship and calming the fears of party leaders who thought the brash ex-convict would spoil their chance to pick up a Senate seat.

REUTERS TV

The 71st edition of the international Cannes Film Festival is underway. In the wake of the ‘MeToo’ a sexual harassment hotline has been set up, but the jury says the movement will not sway who wins the prestigious Palme d’Or award.