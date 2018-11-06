Tuesday Morning Briefing

Control of both houses of the U.S. Congress and 36 state governorships are at stake in today’s elections, follow the latest coverage.

Mist shrouds the U.S. Capitol dome on the morning of midterm Election Day, as voters go to the polls to decide the control of the U.S. House and Senate in the mid-term of the Trump presidency in Washington, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Election Day

Showdowns in Georgia and Florida pitting black Democratic candidates against white Republicans supported by President Donald Trump headline the three dozen governors’ races being contested in today’s U.S. elections. Democratic Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas faces one of his party’s biggest challenges, as he aims to oust Republican Ted Cruz to become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in the deeply conservative state in three decades.

After a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race, immigration and other cultural issues, Americans will cast votes to determine the balance of power in the U.S. Congress and shape the future of Donald Trump’s presidency. Voters in several states will vote on ballot measures that could change state laws on a range of divisive social issues, including abortion and marijuana.

U.S. rights advocates said they are on the alert for ways in which votes could be suppressed in today’s congressional elections because complaints about registration problems, faulty equipment and intimidation have been a feature of early balloting that began last month.

How the market shakes out in the final two years of Trump’s presidency will probably be influenced by today’s elections. Analysts expect pressure on stocks if Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives and a sharper downward reaction if they sweep the House and Senate.

Reuters TV: Some residents of hurricane-stricken areas of Florida's Panhandle, a largely rural, conservative-leaning region say they bigger things to worry about than voting.

Commentary: How the midterm elections could sway Trump’s foreign policy. In the Nov. 6 congressional midterm elections, the American political deck will likely be reshuffled – and with it the geopolitical one as well. How will it resonate beyond U.S. shores? The answer is, more and less than you might think, writes David E. Wade, Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Chief of Staff to the U.S. Department of State from 2013-2015.

World

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would not abide by the renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil and shipping industries, adding that they were aimed at “unbalancing the world”.

China’s airlines are struggling with an acute pilot shortage amid surging travel demand – just 713 of the country’s nearly 56,000 qualified pilots are female.

Facebook said a human rights report it commissioned on its presence in Myanmar showed it had not done enough to prevent its social network from being used to incite violence. Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been imprisoned in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. Follow the case here.

Business

Ford Motor made a profit in India for the first time in a decade in the last fiscal year, signaling that a strategy conceived two years ago by the U.S. car manufacturer for one of the world’s most competitive car markets is starting to show some success.

Keen to make its foldable smartphone the next big thing, Samsung Electronics will depart from its usual policy of keeping product plans highly secret and provide some details of the phone’s key features for app developers this week.

China last month granted initial approval for 16 new trademarks for the fashion brand of U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka, including voting machines, a search of official records on Tuesday showed.

Reuters TV

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he’d change his name to ‘Amazon Cuomo’ if New York City won a bid to host Amazon’s second headquarters, or HQ2, which is now reportedly being split between two cities.