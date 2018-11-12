Monday Morning Briefing

More than 200 still missing in deadly California wildfires, Macron leads global WW1 Armistice commemorations and Japan’s SoftBank closer to transformation with mobile IPO. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, California, U.S., November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Highlights

More than 200 people are missing in California’s deadliest and most destructive blaze on record, one of two fires raging in the state which have killed at least 31 people and forced more than a quarter of a million evacuations.

Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott, whose lead has narrowed in the state’s Senate race, filed more lawsuits against local election officials on Sunday, asking a judge to order police to impound voting machines and ballots when they are not in use.

When Democrats take control of the House they plan to investigate the Trump administration’s attempt to block AT&T from acquiring Time Warner, and whether officials sought to punish Amazon.com by prodding the U.S. Post Office to hike shipping prices for the world’s largest e-commerce company, a senior Democrat and a congressional aide said on Sunday.

Commenatry

The political divides revealed by the U.S. midterm elections – including a widening urban-rural split and polarized views on immigration – are growing in many European countries, too, writes columnist John Lloyd. “The common element in all of these issues, in all Western countries, is a revolt, greater or lesser in extent, against rapid change, against liberal elites and against a loss of identity – white, in the main, but also of settled communities of past waves of immigrants. Populists, right to signal these concerns, are wrong to claim that answers are simple.”

Remembering Armistice Day

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives at a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes to the millions of soldiers killed in World War One on Sunday, using an emotional ceremony in Paris attended by scores of world leaders to warn against nationalism a century on from the conflict. Trump, Putin, Merkel and dozens of monarchs, princes, presidents and prime ministers joined Macron to mark the moment the guns fell silent across Europe 100 years earlier.

World

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Samjiyon County, in this undated photo released on October 30, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA/via REUTERS

A U.S. think tank said it had identified at least 13 of an estimated 20 undeclared missile operating bases inside North Korea, underscoring the challenge for American negotiators hoping to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

China will further open its economy in the face of rising protectionism, Premier Li Keqiang said as he arrived in Singapore for meetings with Asia-Pacific leaders that will focus on speeding up work on a major new trade pact.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy came under attack from all sides, increasing the risk that her plan for leaving the EU will be voted down by parliament and thrust the United Kingdom towards a potentially chaotic “no-deal” Brexit.

Myanmar officials said the country was ready to receive more than 2,000 Rohingya Muslims sheltering in Bangladesh on Nov. 15, the first group from 5,000 people to be moved under a deal between the neighbors struck last month. Two Reuters journalists have been imprisoned in Myanmar for 336 days, see full coverage here.

Business

The dollar surged to nearly 17-month highs against a basket of major currencies as investors sought out the liquid and high-yielding currency against a backdrop of global growth worry and rising political risk in Italy and Britain.

SoftBank Group has won approval to conduct a 2.4 trillion yen ($21.04 billion) initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic telecoms business, in a deal that will seal the group’s transformation into a top global technology investor.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said the initial public offering of the state-oil producer will “certainly” happen when the conditions are right.

Canada’s biggest railroad says it is attracting interest from oil producers in its effort to move crude in solid, puck-like form, as clogged pipelines divert more oil to riskier rail transport.

Reuters TV

Trade war looms over China's biggest airshow: At China's biggest air show, Beijing showcased its latest strides in aviation. However, as Reuters' Brenda Goh reports, there were also signs that the U.S.-China trade war may be affecting its aerospace ambitions.