Tuesday Morning Briefing

Teams search for bodies in California after wildfire claims at least 42 lives, Trump seeks end of Florida recount; Democrats win Arizona Senate seat and Brexit deal possible in 24-48 hours say the UK prime minister’s deputy.

Firefighters battle the Peak Fire in Simi Valley, California, U.S. November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Search teams will fan out across the charred landscape of Paradise, California looking for human remains as authorities prepare for a rise in the death toll from the state’s deadliest wildfire.

President Donald Trump urged Florida election officials to end a recount and declare his fellow Republicans the winners of disputed races in last week’s elections, while Democrats picked up a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona.

Congress returns on Tuesday for a post-election “lame-duck” session, facing a funding deadline to prevent a partial government shutdown, as well as demands for protections for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and money for a proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Commentary: Aggressive monitoring by social media companies seems to have blunted some of the disinformation campaigns aimed at U.S. voters ahead of the Nov. 6 congressional midterm election. But as we look beyond the midterms, there will be a far more dangerous interference tool, one that will be available not only to malign governments, but individual actors as well: deepfake video, write Michael Chertoff, former U.S Secretary of Homeland Security, and Eileen Donahoe, Executive Director at the Global Digital Policy Incubator, Stanford Centre for Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law.

1062254332853268480

Brexit

Britain and the European Union are on the cusp of a Brexit deal which could be clinched in the next 24 to 48 hours, Prime Minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy said.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union are stage managing a Brexit deal that will doom the United Kingdom to the status of a colony, former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said.

World

President Tayyip Erdogan said recordings related to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, which Turkey has shared with Western allies, are “appalling” and shocked a Saudi intelligence officer who listened to them, Turkish media reported.

Exclusive: Juul Labs is exploring selling its compact vaping devices in Asia and has sounded out government officials in Indonesia, one of the world’s most smoker-friendly countries, although gaining approval there could face significant hurdles.

Israel launched more air strikes on Gaza as Palestinians kept up rocket fire on Israeli territory, in the worst surge of violence since a 2014 war. The fighting - that has killed six Palestinians, five of them militants, and a civilian in Israel since Monday - threatened to derail efforts by the United Nations, Egypt and Qatar to broker a long-term truce and head off another major conflict in the impoverished enclave.

1062329780727697413

Business

European shares recovered after feeling the strain of a tech rout on Wall Street, while the dollar lost momentum as hopes mounted for a de-escalation in the Sino-U.S. tariff war.

Nucor Corp, America’s largest steelmaker, planned a new plant in Sedalia, Missouri, long before Trump imposed tariffs to protect the industry – and it does not need them to make money.

The Chief Executive and co-founder of Walmart’s Indian venture Flipkart Group, Binny Bansal, has resigned following a probe into serious personal misconduct, Walmart said in a regulatory filing.

Reuters TV

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a host of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture and saw big bucks at the box office, has died at 95.