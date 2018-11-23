Friday Morning Briefing

Tensions rise at U.S.-Mexico border, online surge marks the start of Thanksgiving sales and China wants trade talks with United States to be equal. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, where security measures held up long lines of Mexicans headed to Thanksgiving gatherings on the other side of the frontier. With few belongings, and many of them with children in tow, the migrants set out for the crossing from the baseball field in the Mexican border city of Tijuana where they have been camped out. Around 6,000 migrants who have trekked across Mexico in a caravan in recent weeks are now crammed into the field.

U.S. shoppers hit department stores on Thanksgiving evening and spent $1.75 billion online by 5 p.m. ET as a strong economy and rising wages drove a solid start to the holiday selling season.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in a year on Friday, on course for their biggest one-month decline since late 2014, even as oil producers consider cutting production to try to stem a rising global surplus.

Flawed parallels with the financial crisis won’t save Theresa May’s Brexit plan. Back in 2008, panicking investors helped the U.S. government force its bank bailout through Congress at the second time of asking. The British prime minister might hope for a similar response if parliament rejects her deal to leave the European Union. But a replay is unlikely, writes Peter Thal Larsen.

FILE PHOTO: Delegates listen to opening remarks by China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns (both not pictured) at the Strategic Track Plenary Session of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trade talks between the United States and China should be equal and mutually beneficial, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said, adding that he hoped the two countries can find ways to manage their differences through dialogue.

Three suicide attackers stormed the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi amid a series of gunshots and an explosion, but were killed before they could get into the building in a car packed with explosives, police said.

John Sugden (R) and Kao Shaochun look at each other during their pre-wedding photoshoot by Hiwow studio in Taipei, Taiwan, November 11, 2018. Lin Chinxuan and Austin Haung are a couple and together they run Hiwow studio photographing LGBTQ couples. REUTERS/Ann Wang

On a sunny day in a park in Taipei, photographer Austin Haung advises a same-sex couple on how to pose for a pre-wedding photo shoot. For him, Taiwan's reputation as a beacon of liberalism in the region means a thriving business.

Renault’s interim deputy chief executive said he would safeguard the carmaker’s interests in its alliance with Nissan Motor, following the ouster of Carlos Ghosn as Nissan chairman over financial misconduct allegations.

Dolce & Gabbana’s co-founders asked for China’s “forgiveness”, trying to salvage a crucial market for the luxury brand after a backlash against its latest advertising campaign.

The market for organic wine will grow rapidly in the next five years as environmentally-conscious consumers increasingly favor pesticide-free wines, but their market share will remain relatively small globally, a study showed.

President Donald Trump warned there could be a government shutdown next month over security on the border with Mexico, suggesting he could hold up a funding deal if no more money is provided for a wall between the two countries.