Monday Morning Briefing

U.S. fires tear gas into Mexico to repel migrants, Senior House Democrats tap brakes on investigating Trump and Russia resists Western calls to free captured Ukrainian ships. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Mexico's Federal Police walk out of a cloud of tear gas released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, attempted to illegally cross the border into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Highlights

U.S. authorities shut the country’s busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico on Sunday to repel Central American migrants approaching the border after President Trump vowed the asylum-seekers would not easily enter the country.

After capturing the U.S. House of Representatives with a campaign that spoke of holding Trump accountable, some powerful House Democrats are now urging restraint and a focus on policy, at least at the outset.

Supreme Court justices will take up Apple’s effort to bury a lawsuit seeking damages from the company for allegedly monopolizing the market for iPhone software applications and forcing consumers to overpay.

Russia

Exclusive: Russia plans to impose stiffer fines on technology firms that fail to comply with Russian laws, sources familiar with the plans said, raising the stakes in the Kremlin’s fight with global tech giants such as Facebook and Google.

Russia resisted international calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships that its border patrols had fired on and seized near Crimea at the weekend, triggering the most dangerous crisis in years between Moscow and Kiev.

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference following an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

European Union leaders finally sealed a Brexit deal, saying the package agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May was the best Britain will get in a warning to the British parliament not to reject it. Britain’s top share index joined a European rally as gains in sterling were curbed by uncertainty over next month’s vote in parliament over the Brexit deal that won backing on Sunday in Brussels.

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in camps in Bangladesh began a protest, demanding that Bangladesh recognize their ethnicity as Rohingya and that officials and aid agencies stop sharing their family information with Myanmar. Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been imprisoned in Myanmar for 350 days. See the latest updates on the case.

Saudi Arabia raised oil production to an all-time high in November, an industry source said, as Trump piled pressure on the kingdom to refrain from production cuts at an OPEC meeting next week.

Commentary

French protests against fuel price rises are “exhibit A” in the season of rising discontent against governments both right and left. “In Brazil, as in France, the United States, Italy, the UK and beyond, the haves and have-littles regard each other with mutual incomprehension, often with contempt,” writes columnist John Lloyd. “Failing a recovery of trust, real trouble will come.”

Autos

Mitsubishi Motors said its board removed Carlos Ghosn from his role as chairman, following his arrest and ouster from alliance partner Nissan Motor last week for alleged financial misconduct.

The proposed alliance between Volkswagen and Ford shows that the days of carmakers going it alone are over, as tariffs, new technology and tougher emissions rules fragment markets that were once global.

General Motors is set to make a major announcement that will affect its global operations and threatens to shutdown a big vehicle assembly plant in the province of Ontario, a Canadian union said.

Reuters TV

The United Arab Emirates on Monday pardoned a British academic jailed for life on spying charges, granting his family’s request for clemency minutes after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to being a member of UK intelligence agency MI6.