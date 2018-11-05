Monday Morning Briefing

For Trump supporters the midterm elections are a battle for his vision of America, China’s Xi promises to raise imports amid trade dispute and Iran says it will resist ‘economic war’ as U.S. revives curbs. Catch up on the latest headlines.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana, U.S., November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Congressional elections

For many Americans, Tuesday’s congressional midterm elections are a referendum on Trump’s divisive persona, hardline policies and pugnacious politics. But at a Trump rally on Sunday in a crowded airport hangar in Macon, Georgia, and at other such events, the elections are a far different proposition.

Beyond the vegan meatballs and “Medicare For All” T-shirts, there was something else notable at a Democratic rally last week in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland: direct, no-holds-barred condemnation of the president.

Trump and Obama made dueling election appearances on Sunday, offering sharply different views on the country’s problems but agreeing on the high stakes for voters in the final 48 hours of a tight campaign.

Buy the dollar but sell FAANGs, buy real estate and machinery, but sell the overall market. Or, do nothing at all. Investors heading into Tuesday’s U.S. congressional elections are trying to fathom how best to predict the outcome and profit from it.

World

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower tariffs, broaden market access and import more from overseas at the start of a trade expo designed to demonstrate goodwill amid mounting frictions with the United States and others.

Iran said it would defy the reimposition of more U.S. sanctions, condemning as “economic war” Washington’s attempt to curb Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs and weaken its influence in the Middle East. Nearly 40 years after the 1979 Islamic revolution saw the exit of Western oil companies from Iran, the Iranian oil sector faces yet another costly disruption after a series of interruptions from war, sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate, and defended its human rights record.

Lawyers for two Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar lodged an appeal against their conviction on charges of breaking the country’s Official Secrets Act. See our coverage of the case.

Commentary

After heavy losses in regional elections, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced her decision to leave politics when her current term ends in 2021. What will Merkel’s decision mean for Germany - and for Europe as a whole? “Merkel has been a formidable political figure in her 13 years as chancellor,” writes columnist John Lloyd. Nevertheless, “she leaves her country more divided, the EU weaker, than either were when she came to power.”

Business

Oil prices fell on Monday as U.S. sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports were softened by waivers allowing major buyers to import Iranian crude for a while, while Tehran said it would defy Washington and continue to sell.

Apple has told its smartphone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the iPhone XR which hit shelves in October, the Nikkei reported.

The U.S.-China trade war is the “most stupid thing in this world,” Jack Ma, the chief of Asia’s most valuable public company, Alibaba Group Holding, said on Monday.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son condemned the killing of a journalist by Saudi security personnel, and said his firm must carry out its responsibility to the kingdom’s citizens whose money is invested in its Vision Fund.

Reuters TV

Hispanics are more interested in voting this year than in the last U.S. congressional midterm elections in 2014 and their enthusiasm outpaces that of all U.S. adults, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll released on Sunday.