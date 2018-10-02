Tuesday Morning Briefing

FBI talks with school friend of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, Indonesian leader steps up hunt for survivors as quake toll passes 1,200 and Texas oil boom outpaces supply. Catch up on the latest headlines.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh is surrounded by photographers as he takes his seat for his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Days after being ordered to look into sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the FBI has talked with his high school friend Mark Judge, but the interview is not complete, his attorney said.

Commentary: Five Questions on Brett Kavanaugh and the battle for the Supreme Court. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court is in question due to allegations of sexual assault made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor and high school acquaintance of Kavanaugh’s. On Friday, Senate Republicans agreed to delay the vote by one week in order to make time for an FBI investigation into Ford’s claims. Amy Steigerwalt, a Georgia State University political science professor whose research focuses on the federal judicial selection process, as well as the influences on courts’ operations and decision-making, spoke with Reuters’ Helen Coster.

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia October 1, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for reinforcements in a desperate search for survivors of a devastating earthquake and tsunami on Sulawesi island, as the official death toll rose above 1,200 and looting fueled fears of lawlessness.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, is all too familiar with earthquakes and tsunamis. A quake off Sumatra island in 2004 triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed 226,000 people. A series of earthquakes in Lombok in July and August killed more than 500 people.

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is seen while she waits for a meeting with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace during the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi, Vietnam September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/Pool/File Photo

Some of the actions Aung San Suu Kyi has taken as Myanmar’s civilian leader are “regrettable” but her Nobel Peace Prize will not be withdrawn, the head of the Nobel Foundation told Reuters in an interview in Stockholm. “We see what she’s been doing in Myanmar has been questioned a lot and we stand for human rights, that’s one of our core values,” Lars Heikensten said. For the latest updates on Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar.

Britain cannot leave the European house but keep the key and the right to swing by anytime, a top European Union official told London as Brexit negotiations are entering their final stretch.

A trio of American, French and Canadian scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in laser technology that have turned light beams into precision tools for everything from eye surgery to micro-machining.

Amazon said it is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all U.S. employees including full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees, starting November 1.

The west Texas drillers that drove the shale revolution have overwhelmed the region’s infrastructure with oil production - driving up costs, depressing regional oil prices and slowing the pace of growth.

Stocks fell worldwide and European assets sold off after anti-euro comments from an Italian lawmaker dented the single currency and sent Italy’s bond yields to multi-year highs.

The technology sector appears to be doing just fine on Wall Street a week after it lost two of its highest-profile components to a newly christened communication services group.

Washington sends a destroyer to sail close to the Spratly Islands, an area in the South China Sea claimed by Beijing. The maneuvers prompts a furious response from China, raising tension between the two countries.