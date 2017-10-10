Tuesday Morning Briefing

Wildfires continue to sweep across California, Russia accused the United States of pretending to fight Islamic State and a special report explores the North Korean beach resort where missile launches are tested.

School children play in the water at Songdowon International Children's Camp in Wonsan City, North Korea in this undated photo released by KCNA.

California

Firefighters battled overnight to contain wildfires in Northern California, evacuating residents in the path of 15 separate blazes that have killed at least 10 people and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Efforts to control the fires, which swept through the state’s world-famous wine country, were being helped by more favorable weather conditions, a spokesman for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services said. However, the death toll could still rise.

In pictures: Thousands flee wildfires

Video: Evacuations underway as fire rages

North Korea

Millions of people live on the North Korean side of the border, their lives shrouded in secrecy. But their stories are worth striving to tell. Here’s our new section for in-depth reporting on the reclusive state.

A note about our North Korean coverage

In the seaside city of Wonsan, North Korean families cook up barbecues on the beach and go fishing. For their leader, Kim Jong Un, the resort is a good place to test missiles. Read the special report.

Interactive: Inside ‘Kim Jong Un’s Mar-a-Lago’

North Korea’s leadership has told Russian lawmakers that it possesses a ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers (1864.11 miles) that will be able to reach U.S. territory after modernization, the Interfax news agency reported.

U.S.

A Texas-based chain of strip clubs would go on a buying spree. A growing technology company would move fewer jobs overseas. And a regional bank would boost its spending on cybersecurity. These are some of the uses of the tax savings that small and medium-sized U.S. companies say they would pursue if the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress slashed corporate taxes as promised.

With a businessman turned politician now in the Oval Office, a small but growing number of bankers and Wall Street financiers across the United States have set their sights on politics. In New Jersey, Connecticut and California, former bankers, hedge fund managers and private equity executives have either announced bids for legislative and gubernatorial seats, or associates have told Reuters they are considering running.

Senator Corker says Trump risks putting U.S. on path to World War Three

Trump-Corker spat complicates drive for tax reform in U.S. Senate

A student shot a police officer to death at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, and the campus was placed on lockdown before the suspect was arrested, officials said.

Las Vegas gunman fired on security guard before mass shooting

Breakingviews - Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints

Reuters TV: Google finds a trove of Russia-backed ads linked to 2016 race

Republic of Ireland fans in fancy dress before Wales vs Republic of Ireland in Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - October 9, 2017 Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley World

Russia accused the United States of pretending to fight Islamic State and of deliberately reducing its air strikes in Iraq to allow the group’s militants to stream into Syria to slow the Russian-backed advance of the Syrian army.

Iran has 'all options on table' if U.S. blacklists Revolutionary Guards

Catalonia nears possible independence proclamation despite Madrid warnings

Turkish PM says visa dispute with U.S. must be fixed quickly

Election campaigning underway in Japan as Abe takes on Hope

Business

World shares ground out a fresh record high, making it almost 50 for the year, although Europe tread cautiously as markets waited to see whether Spain’s Catalonia region would push for independence later in the day.

Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace

Emerging market tech stock boom gives fund managers a headache

U.S. Chamber warns U.S. demands could torpedo NAFTA talks

Kobe Steel's data-fabrication stuns Japanese manufacturers

OPEC Secretary General urges U.S. shale oil producers to help cap global supply

Commentary

"It’s clear that decades of estrangement have led to a fundamental misunderstanding of Iran in Washington," writes Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a former head of the Foreign Relations Committee of Iran’s National Security Council. With Donald Trump facing an Oct. 15 deadline for recertifying whether Tehran is complying with the terms of its nuclear deal, Mousavian outlines five points that the U.S. president should take into account if he "wishes to free future generations of anxiety of over U.S.-Iran tensions."