Wednesday Morning Briefing

Hurricane Michael strengthened into a Category 4 storm early on Wednesday before it was expected to plow into Florida’s Gulf shore with towering waves and roof-shredding winds as 500,000 people were under evacuation orders and advisories.

President Donald Trump used the bitter Senate confirmation battle for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to try to boost Republican voter enthusiasm and prevent a Democratic takeover of Congress in the Nov. 6 elections.

Trump repeated his threat to slap tariffs on an additional $267 billion of Chinese imports if Beijing retaliates for the recent levies and other measures the United States has imposed in an escalating trade war between the economic giants.

Turkish pro-government newspaper Sabah said it had identified a 15-member intelligence team it said was involved in the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump said his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be held after U.S. congressional elections on Nov. 6.

A Bulgarian man has been detained in Germany over the rape and murder of television journalist Viktoria Marinova, officials said, as Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said journalists in Bulgaria had total freedom to write and report.

Exclusive: The Bank of England has asked UK-based lenders to provide six-hourly health-checks on their balance sheets in the days after a possible ‘no-deal’ Brexit as it seeks to avert a shock squeeze in credit supply to the economy, a senior industry source said.

Amazon’s machine-learning specialists uncovered a big problem: their new recruiting engine did not like women.

Google challenges record $5 billion EU antitrust fine | Reuters Alphabet unit Google challenged a record 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine imposed by European Union antitrust regulators three months ago for using its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals.

Google also unveiled the third edition of its Pixel smartphone, a Google Home smart speaker with a display and its first tablet computer as it makes a come-from-behind push into hardware.

China’s Huawei, the world’s largest telecom-equipment maker, unveiled an AI chip that will power its servers, in a push to boost its nascent cloud-computing business.

Taylor Swift won four prizes, including a record fourth Artist of the Year Award, at the American Music Awards show. During her acceptance speech, she urged fans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.